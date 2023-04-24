2023 April 24 17:15

Norms for designing of ammonium nitrate terminals amended in Russia

Image source: OLX

That will contribute to shifting the cargo flows from the ports of neighboring countries to the ports of Russia, as well as to building up the country’s exports

Amendments into the “Norms for the technological design of seaports” (SP 350.1326000.2018) have been approved to include the requirements on the norms for a technological design of ammonium nitrate transshipment, transportation and accumulation in seaports. The amendments also relate to the issues of ensuring human safety and health, safety of environment, buildings and structures of marine terminals, including regulatory support of ammonium nitrate accumulation in bulk of at least 25 thousand tonnes. As FSUE Rosmorport told IAA PortNews, specialized terminal for dangerous mineral fertilizers (ammonium nitrate and its derivatives) are now allowed for construction in Russia basing on internal regulatory framework.

Due to the absence of such terminals in Russia, local manufacturers of mineral fertilizers had to use specialized facilities in the ports of Odessa (Yuzhny), Sillamae and Ventspils.

“The newly approved amendments are crucial for realization of the industry’s export potential, — says Rosmorport. — The amendments strengthen control of compliance with the existing environmental regulations, norms and rules related to storage of agricultural chemicals”. The chemical companies now get an opportunity to create modern infrastructure for storage of their products in Russian ports. That will contribute to shifting the cargo flows from the ports of neighboring countries to the ports of Russia, as well as to building up the country’s exports.

As Andrey Boldorev, Head of the Department for Investments and Strategic Development, FSUE Rosmorport, told IAA PortNews, Russia exports about 4.5 million tonnes of ammonium nitrate per year. The plans for construction of new terminals have been announced by Togliattyazot (a 3.5-million tonne facility in the port of Taman) and Eurochem (a 1-million tonne facility in Ust-Luga).

The document has been developed by TSNIIMF JSC under an agreement with FSUE Rosmorport.

RF Transport Ministry’s Order dated 9 March 2023 (No 71) approved amendments No 1 to the document which were published on the official website of Rosstrandart in April 2023.

The amendments were introduced in pursuance of the roadmap for the development of port facilities for handling of dangerous liquid fertilizers, dangerous/non-dangerous dry fertilizers, ammonia and methanol in the Russian Federation.