2023 April 24 16:30

Classification of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping to cover sea coastal ships

The document enters into force on 1 May 2023

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) has developed requirements for sea coastal ships. Circular No 311-09-1920c to the Rules for the Classification and Construction of Sea-Going ships will enter into force on 1 May 2023, says RS.

The new requirements expand the classification range of sea coastal ships in restricted areas. They apply to sea coastal ships self-propelled and non-self-propelled ships intended for operation in coastal areas and voyages on inland waterways of the Russian Federation. Such ships are not normally engaged in international voyages. Accurate determination of the navigation area is possible for them as well as setting of specific requirements and restrictions to ensure safe operation depending on the technical characteristics of a vessel. That allows for a reduced freeboard height compared to conventional sea vessels, which consequently increase its carrying capacity and the economic effect of cargo transportation. The ability of a vessel to operate safely in specified conditions will be indicated by special signs in class notations - RN(SCI) or RN(SCII).

RS requirements will be applied when reviewing and approving the technical documentation for ships, shipbuilding or conversion contracts signed after the circular comes into force. The new provisions can also apply to coastal ships already in construction upon request of the parties concerned.

