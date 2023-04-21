2023 April 21 17:04

Port of Singapore bunker sales in 3M'2023 rose by 9.2% YoY

LSFO 380 made the bulk of sales

In January-March 2023, bunker sales at the port of Singapore, the largest bunkering hub in the South-East Asia, rose by 9.2%, year-on-year, to 12.35 million tonnes.



According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures, sales of LSFO 380 rose by 13% to 6.2 million tonnes, MFO 380 sales rose by 28.8% to 3.6 million tonnes, LSFO 100 fell by 11.5% to 1.31 million tonnes, LSMGO rose by 4.2% to 926.2 thousand tonnes, LSFO 180 fell by 26% to 212.2 thousand tonnes, MGO fell by 7% to 31.7 thousand tonnes.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port’s bunker sales totaled 50 million tonnes (+0.3%, year-on-year), including 0.05 million tonnes of LNG.