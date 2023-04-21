2023 April 21 15:57

Port of Singapore throughput in 3M’2023 fell by 1.6% YoY to 143.6 million tonnes

The port’s container throughput fell by 0.7%

The Port of Singapore throughput in January-March 2023 decreased by 1.6%, year-on-year, to 143.6 million tonnes, the port statistics showed. According to Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, handling of oil cargo rose by 2.3% to 48.47 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo — by 13.7% to 5.7 million tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 0.7% to 9 million TEU.

Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2022, the port handled 577.7 million tonnes of cargo.