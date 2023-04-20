  • Home
  • News
  • PSA Breakbulk launches first Project Cargo Ecosystem in the Port of Antwerp
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 20 11:05

    PSA Breakbulk launches first Project Cargo Ecosystem in the Port of Antwerp

    PSA Breakbulk officially launched the Port of Antwerp’s first Project Cargo Ecosystem (PCE) in Belgium, according to the company's release. The opening event was attended by partners, clients, representatives of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and other stakeholders.

    Being the first of its kind in the Port of Antwerp, the PCE is a one-stop shop breakbulk terminal facility located behind the locks on the south side of Churchill Dock. It offers infrastructure, equipment and value-added services for industrial partners to load and unload, store, package, consolidate and build- up their high-end project cargo within one dedicated location.

    Since the establishment of the joint venture between PSA, Haeger & Schmidt Logistics and Felbermayr in 2021, PSA Breakbulk has invested millions of Euros in repurposing the facility at the Churchill dock into a fully-equipped heavy cargo facility.

    With direct tide-free access to the sea and the hinterland, the PCE offers the infrastructure, equipment and space to load, unload, store and handle all types of project cargo. The terminal features a quay length of 550 meters, a draught of 13 meters and a 140,000 m2 yard.

    Currently, it is equipped with Self- Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMTs) with up to 40 axle lines to move heavy and bulky cargo around. A permanent heavy lift crane with a lifting capacity up to 750 tons was also recently installed, setting the record for having the highest quayside lifting capacity in the entire port. With sustainability being a key priority, PSA Breakbulk has also invested in electrifying its equipment and installing a wind turbine, targeted to be operational by 2025.

    Strategically located near the NextGen District, the PCE is well-positioned to facilitate cargo flows requiring turnkey operations for the circular business in this area and to serve as marshalling and lay down areas for the petrochemical cluster in Antwerp.

    Name-giving ceremony During the ceremony, PSA Breakbulk officially inaugurated its newly installed heavy lift crane at the PCE and revealed its new name “BIG FELB” after the joint venture partner Felbermayr that provided the crane. This name was selected from the many suggestions that guests made when registering for the event. Joris De Mondt, an operational supervisor at PSA Breakbulk, thought of the name and received a memento in appreciation.

    PSA Breakbulk is a joint venture between the leading terminal operator PSA, the logistics services company Haeger & Schmidt Logistics and the heavy transport equipment specialist Felbermayr. It is one of the largest steel and general cargo terminal operators in the Port of Antwerp, with two deepsea terminals located on the Churchill dock: Churchill North Terminal (steel cargo) & Churchill South Terminal. PSA Breakbulk handles an average of 2 million tons of seagoing cargo annually for liner and semi-liner trade operators. Also for industrial groups, PSA Breakbulk is the ‘Terminal of Call‘ for breakbulk and general cargo.

    Felbermayr belongs to the leading European heavy lift transportation and crane specialists headquartered in Wels, Austria. In total the group comprises 54 locations in 16 countries within Europe. This also includes subsidiaries and participations. In general the group is divided into three business units: Transport and Lifting technology, Building and Construction and Maritime Logistics Services. Felbermayr’s solely controlled subsidiary, Haeger & Schmidt Logistics (H&S), offers a comprehensive logistics portfolio.

    Haeger & Schmidt Logistics, founded in 1887 in Antwerp and today headquartered in Duisburg (DE), is a leading logistics service provider focusing on sustainable transport concepts for container, steel products, heavy lift and project cargo along the Rhine corridor.

Другие новости по темам: PSA, Port of Antwerp-Bruges  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 20

11:22 Russian Railways note growth of cargo transportation via border crossings to China in 1Q’2023
11:05 PSA Breakbulk launches first Project Cargo Ecosystem in the Port of Antwerp
10:53 Naming ceremony of two ZIM LNG vessels held in SHI Shipyard in Korea
10:15 Three sea/river dry cargo carriers of Omsky type underwent modernization according to MEC SPb project
09:51 Port of Long Beach container volumes down 30% in Q1 2023
09:20 Tatarstan is ready to sell 25% of Tatflot stock in 2023

2023 April 19

18:24 FESCO’s fleet of containers to grow by 18.5% to 160 thousand TEU in 2023
18:06 IMO's study on the readiness and availability of low- and zero-carbon ship technology and marine fuels is submitted to the Marine Environment Protection Committee
17:40 ONE increases sailing frequency for Africa, India and Middle East service
17:23 Port of Helsinki throughput in 3M’2023 fell by 5% YoY to 3.5 million tonnes
17:06 Georgia Ports Authority container volumes down in March 2023
16:57 Van Oord to power offshore installation vessel Boreas with five Wartsila's methanol engines
16:45 Archipelago Yachts to build market-first methanol leisure boat with Chartwell Marine
16:15 GTT receives its first order from China Merchants Heavy Industry-Jiangsu to design the tanks of four new LNG carriers
15:49 Novorossiysk NAVTEX Coast Station successfully undergoes regular examination
15:45 Jumbo-SAL-Alliance delivers massive project for Golden Pass LNG
15:28 Average global VLSFO prices fall to the lowest level in two weeks - Ship & Bunker
14:53 HMM to conduct field tests of onboard carbon capture system for containership
14:24 Inmarsat services for reporting vessels’ positions in the Pacific region are restored
14:04 World's 2nd pure battery tanker "AKARI" completes 1st bunkering operation
13:46 New river terminal for passengers put into operation in Arkhangelsk
13:35 DNV launches real-time emissions data verification solution for trusted collaboration across maritime value chain
13:23 SEZ Lotos expects port Olya to handle 20 million tonnes of cargo transported by Trans-Caspian route in 3-4 years
12:50 Port of Corpus Christi posts Q1 2023 results
12:10 Port of Weipa maintenance dredging set to begin
11:52 Inmarsat comments on an outage on its I-4 F1 satellite
11:30 China Classification Society and TMS DRY LTD sign MoU on the classification of 10 new ships
11:19 FESCO and SAKSHAM to organize direct services between Indian and Russian ports
11:01 HAROPA PORT launches a new Port Community System in Rouen
10:40 Saipem awarded two-year extension to Santorini offshore drilling contract
10:32 FESCO plans to put 5-6 ships on Deep Sea route from China by the end of 2023 – Andrey Severilov
10:00 FSRU vessel berthed at the new offshore LNG terminal in Hong Kong
09:28 RF Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov considers shipbuilding as a promising area of cooperation with India
09:27 Marco Polo Marine to collaborate with Amogy to develop zero-emission solutions for its offshore wind fleet
09:16 Havfram Wind orders a second Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

2023 April 18

18:34 Ruscon together with China’s SWIFT to develop multimodal transportation to China
18:16 Fugro selected to perform extensive offshore surveys for major field development programme in the Middle East
18:00 TransContainer and Delovye Linii will jointly develop international container transportation segment
17:46 Vega-Reederei to tackle fleet cyber-security with Inmarsat Fleet Secure
17:30 Global ports and Eurochem agree on fertilizers handling in bulk containers through Big Port of St. Petersburg
17:16 European Parliament approves the new EU ETS law
16:43 ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Additional Fire-fighting Measures for Container Carrier”
16:36 Trade turnover between Russia and India rose 2.6 times to over $35 billion in 2022
16:13 HD Korea Shipbuilding bags US$92.8 million order for 2 product carriers
16:09 Andrey Buzinov, First Deputy General Director of USC, appointed as Acting General Director of Baltiysky Zavod
15:32 Svitzer turns to Caterpillar to switch its fleet to methanol
15:14 Shell completes restart of operations at the Pierce Field in the UK North Sea after major redevelopment to enable gas production
15:01 FESCO organizes transportation of Azot JSC products to Middle East, East and South-East Asia
14:58 CMA CGM enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire the logistics activities of the Bolloré Group
14:43 Shandong Shipping orders 12 CCUS-ready Kamsarmaxes in record deal
14:25 Saipem concludes the activities for the Seagreen project
14:07 Russian Railways reports 0.5-pct increase of international transportation to 141.7 miltin 1Q’23
13:52 Austal’s new artificial intelligence toolset ‘DeepMorpher’ enhances rapid digital prototyping of ship hulls
13:22 GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design of two new LNG carriers
13:00 VEB.RF provides RUB 4 billion for construction of port Lavna
12:42 Port Houston cargo volumes up 4% in March 2023
12:14 Panama bunker sales up to three-month high in March 2023 - Ship & Bunker
11:46 Andrey Veselov appointed as General Director of Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard
11:39 Port of Antwerp-Bruges total throughput down 4.5% to 68.7 million tonnes in Q1 2023
11:13 Konecranes delivers three RTGs to PSA Panama