2023 April 14 13:17

FSUE Hydrographic Company to acquire 2 dredging ships and to attract partner countries’ fleet

The company’s contracted scope of dredging in the Arctic to make 10 million cbm this year

To perform all the planned dredging works in the Northern Sea Route waters, FSUE Hydrographic Company is going to buy two dredging vessels in 2023, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Andrey Chumachenko, Director for Construction and Operation, Hydrographic Company, as saying at the Arctic - Regions forum in Arkhangelsk.

In 2023, Hydrographic Company is going to dredge 10 million tonnes in the Arctic. That is an essential scope of dredging although it is not as high as in 2020-2021, according to the speaker.

With the withdrawal of the four global dredging leaders from the Russian market, the industry lacks the required fleet. “In 2023, we are going to work on five projects. Part of those works will b performed by the contractors. The search of contractors is underway and contracts with partners from other countries is in a high stage of readiness. Some works will be performed on our own. For that purpose, we are going to acquire two units of equipment which is to be deployed in 2023 according to the plan approved by the General Director of Rosatom. In the future, we plan to build our own dredging fleet. Negotiations with USC are underway,” said Andrey Chumachenko.

In 2023, FSUE Hydrographic Company is to work under the following projects: reconstruction of seaway canal of port Sabetta, construction of a terminal to service the Syradasayskoye field, works at the terminals of Port Bukhta Sever, Utrenny and Nagleynyn.

When speaking at the 6th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” organized by PortNews Media Group, Aleksandr Bengert, General Director of Hydrographic Company, said that “Russia needs a single dredging operator. This will let solve the key issue - the coordination of the resources available in the country”.