2023 April 7 16:27

ClassNK evaluates the first LNG dual-fueled chemical tanker in Japan

Under “Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance (Program)” jointly operated by Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ) and ClassNK, ClassNK evaluated the LNG dual-fueled chemical tanker, “FAIRCHEM PIONEER” (IMO No. 9965552) jointly developed by Fukuoka Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Fukuoka Shipbuilding) and Fairfield Japan Ltd. (FJL), currently under construction at Fukuoka Shipbuilding, and is going to be chartered to FJL. DBJ provided financing to Fukuoka Shipbuilding, according to the company's release.

Under the Program, ClassNK evaluates ships based on a comprehensive scoring model jointly developed by DBJ from the perspective of “decarbonization, environmentally friendly performance, and innovativeness,” and DBJ provides investment and financing. Fukuoka Shipbuilding, which has shipbuilding yards in Fukuoka City and Nagasaki City, is a shipbuilding company with strength in building chemical tankers.

FJL, the Japanese subsidiary of Fairfield Chemical Carriers Inc., a U.S. operator specializing in chemical tankers, has been working advanced initiatives to decarbonize its operations, including joint development of the ship with Fukuoka Shipbuilding. The ship, being built at Fukuoka Shipbuilding's Nagasaki Yard and set to be delivered to FJL, will be the first LNG dual-fueled chemical tanker in Japan.

The ship was given with “A” rating as “the ship with high decarbonization, environmentally friendly performance, and innovativeness”, recognizing that adequate environment-related investments have been made. Through the expansion of the Program, DBJ and ClassNK will support shipping and shipbuilding companies’ efforts to contribute to the transition toward decarbonization and work together to accelerate the transition toward decarbonization in the entire maritime industry.

ClassNK is a non-profit, third-party certification body that conducts surveys, certifications, rule development as well as research and development with a mission to contribute to the safety of life and property at sea and the protection of the marine environment. ClassNK has developed the “ClassNK Zero-Emission Transition Support Services” as a comprehensive service for the customers engaged in the marine transportation business so that they can pursue zero-emission while planning and managing GHG emissions through their daily business operations. As a third-party certification body, ClassNK is striving to contribute to sustainable development.