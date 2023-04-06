2023 April 6 12:15

Port Authority announces partnership with NASA to explore next generation of flight in urban environments

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has entered into a Space Act agreement with the federal space agency to collaborate on initiatives to plan the next generation of flight within the complex airspace of the Port District, according to the company's release.

The evolution of flight technology, known within the technology industry as Urban Air Mobility or UAM, includes the use of drones and electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles to move cargo and passengers. The Port Authority was chosen for its operational knowledge of the constrained airspace around the region due to the operations of the agency’s three major airports and the potential strength of the regional market in the future of air travel.

NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Va., is researching how such vehicles could operate safely in an urban environment using lab and flight experiments. The Port Authority, which is interested in exploring the evolution of flight technology to better serve the region’s airport customers, will act as a liaison with airlines and other interested parties and help select scenarios for more NASA research.



In addition to this unique NASA initiative, the Port Authority has been developing its drone program to help maintain its bridges and inspect piers at the Port of New York and New Jersey. Among a variety of early focal points, the partnership will address electric vertical takeoff craft as potentially sustainable transit to airports for use in short flights under 200 miles, and other uses. This 5-year non-reimbursable Space Act agreement will include milestones for conducting simulations, the development of new procedures, and building a concept of operations together. NASA non-reimbursable Space Act agreements are mutually beneficial agreements that further NASA’s missions, with each partner bearing the cost of its participation and no funds being exchanged between the parties.

The Port Authority previously partnered with NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration to determine ways of modernizing air traffic control with advanced technology.





