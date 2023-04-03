2023 April 3 17:54

Andrey Fasolko appointed as Deputy General Director of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping

As a Director of RS Baltic Branch he was in charge of technical supervision of ships in operation

Andrey Fasolko has been appointed as Deputy General Director of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS), according to the press release of RS.

Andrey Fasolko has been with RS from June 2002. From 2012, he held leading positions at Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. From October 2021, Andrey Fasolko held a position of RS Baltic Branch Director and was in charge of technical supervision of ships in operation.