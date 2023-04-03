2023 April 3 15:54

Glavgosexpertiza approves creation of water area for coal terminal under Syradasayskoye field project

Image source: Severnaya Zvezda LLC

The construction site is located near Dickson settlement on the Taimyr peninsula

The project on construction of a cargo terminal at one of the largest coal fields in the world is included into the list of priority investment projects in the Arctic Zone supported by the Government of the Russian Federation. Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has approved the creation of a water area for servicing cargo ships and icebreakers at the coal terminal on the Taimyr peninsula.

The experts earlier considered the project on creation of infrastructure for the initial work with the resources of the Syradasayskoye field’s “South-West” sector.

The construction site near Dickson settlement of the Krasnoyarsk Territory on the Taimyr peninsula is located in the Yenisey Bay mouth, on the shore of the Kara Sea. It is the northernmost port of Russia. “Shipments of coal from the Syradasayskoye field along the Northern Sea Route is estimated to be possible year round if the ships are escorted by icebreakers. The design seabed level for vessels with the maximum possible draft of 13.40 m is minus 16.2 meters for loaded vessels exiting the canal with the maneuvering and operational water area of ​​the berth set at minus 16.0 meters,” said Alexander Rudakovskiy, Chief Expert of the project.

The calculations of the parameters of the cargo berth’s water area and the coal terminal’s canal are based on the Admiral Schmidt type bulker of 104.5 thousand dwt the Arktika type nuclear-powered icebreaker of project 22220.

The project developer is FSUE Hydrographic Company, General Designer - LENMORNIIPROEKT JSC.

In 2023, the Government of the Russian Federation will allocate RUB 3.187 billion for the capital construction under the project “Construction of a cargo berth’s water area and the coal terminal’s canal as part of the Syradasayskoye field development project”.

The Syradasayskoye field development project is being implemented by Severnaya Zvezda LLC (a company of AEON Corporation), resident of the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation. The project is included into Comprehensive Investment Project “Yenisey Siberia” and has a status of a regional investment project (RIP).

One of the world’s largest fields is located 110 km south-east of Dickson settlement in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. Its reserves are estimated at 5 billion tonnes. The project foresees the construction of an open-pit coal mine with annual capacity of 5 million tonnes at the first phase and 10 million tonnes at the second phase, a processing plant and infrastructure facilities including a sea terminal, a road, a rotation camp, a power plant, an airdrome, etc. Total investments into the project are estimated at more than RUB 45 billion. The project is to generate about 2,000 jobs.