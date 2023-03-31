2023 March 31 11:41

USC takes part in experiments with unmanned tugboats as part of the pilot project in the port of Novorossiysk

Algorithms of unmanned navigation are also being tested on experimental vessel Pioner-M

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) takes part in experiments with unmanned tugboats as part of the pilot project in the port of Novorossiysk. The issues of creating smart ships and unmanned platforms have been discussed at the meeting of the Marine Instrumentation and Robotics division of the USC Scientific and Technical Board under the chairmanship of Dmitry Semyonov, Chief Designer of Rubin Design Bureau, says press center of the corporation.

According to Vasily Boitsov, Deputy Chairman of the USC Scientific and Technical Board, USC companies have been involved in experimental and design works on unmanned navigation organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Algorithms of unmanned navigation are being tested on experimental vessel Pioner-M.

Among the meeting participants were heads and representatives of USC companies, ad-hoc research centers, engineering companies.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.