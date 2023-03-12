2023 March 12 15:17

Port of Brisbane and QTLC take operators for a Zero Emission ride

Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd (PBPL) and the Queensland Transport & Logistics Council (QTLC) have hosted a Zero Emissions (ZE) Vehicle Ride Day for port and logistics operators interested in learning more about transitioning to Zero Emissions trucks.



Over 90 people attended the event, the first Ride Day hosted under the QTLC’s “Future Freight Energy Hub” initiative.



Participants had the opportunity to ride in and experience six different ZE trucks and vans and meet with vehicle manufacturers and technical specialists to better understand supportive services such as costing, charging, hydrogen, training and after-market support.



Port of Brisbane COO, Peter Keyte, encouraged attendees to take advantage of having so many key industry stakeholders together.



QTLC Chief Executive Officer, Lauren Hewitt said, “We already know that in a range of applications, a shift to Zero Emissions makes financial sense now - but it's not a simple and straightforward transition. Today was all about bringing together technical experts from the surrounding ZE ecosystem so that investment and infrastructure is informed and targeted.”



The Ride Day was also supported by Blk Auto, Daimler, Volvo, Janus Electric, SEA Electric and All Purpose Transport, who provided ZE trucks and vans.