2023 March 12 10:39

New O&M base berthing to support Scottish offshore windfarm

Supporting Scotland’s growing offshore energy sector, we’ve installed a heavy duty pontoon system in Eyemouth Harbour as part of the new operations and maintenance (O&M) base for the Neart na Gaoith Offshore Windfarm.



The bespoke pontoon system comprises a 58m x 4m pontoon and a 27m x 4m pontoon, both with one metre freeboard to match that of the vessels, creating a quality berthing facility for crew transfer vessels (CTVs) serving the new windfarm which is situated 15.5 kilometres of the coast of Fife.



With a capacity for displacement vessels up to 140 tonnes, both pontoons are connected to the shore via 28m x 1.5m access bridges and are with topped with GRP decking suitable for commercial application offering excellent anti-slip properties.



Illumination from high-level lighting further ensures safe working conditions for workers and CTV crews all year round, day and night, during the commissioning and ongoing maintenance phases of the Neart na Gaoith Offshore Windfarm.



“We installed NNG’s new pontoons in the busy harbour basin, on the marine side, during the build phase of the O&M building, which meant working closely with multiple contractors to ensure the project was completed safely and on time,” says Calum MacDougall, our Engineering Sales Manager.



“We’ve been delighted to be involved with a project that will bring long lasting benefits to the local community, businesses and the economy.”