2023 March 10 18:07

DNV officially authorized to issue certificates for offshore wind projects in Poland

DNV has been authorized by the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure to issue certificates for offshore wind farms and assembly of power output equipment in Poland, according to the company's release. The certification will be executed according to Polish law requirements, reflected in DNV’s Service Specification ”Project certification of wind power plants”.



This move by Poland to expand its offshore wind capacity is supported by DNV’s 2022 Energy Transition Outlook Report which states that the share of offshore wind in total wind electricity generation will increase steadily, rising globally from 8% in 2020 to 34% in 2050.

In terms of the percentage of regional electricity demand supplied from bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind, Europe will remain in the leading position throughout the forecast period.

In Poland, DNV is present with more than 200 DNV experts, providing assurance and risk management services to customers across different sectors, including the energy, oil and gas, offshore and maritime industries.