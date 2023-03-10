2023 March 10 12:56

Kapitan Dranitsyn icebreaker reinforces Rosmorport's fleet of icebreakers in the White Sea

On March 5, 2023, the Kapitan Dranitsyn icebreaker of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Murmansk branch arrived in the water area of the White Sea to fulfill its main tasks on providing icebreaker assistance for vessels following to the seaports of Arkhangelsk and Kandalaksha, in accordance with the approved Icebreakers Placement Plan for the period of icebreaker assistance for vessels in 2022-2023 in freezing ports of the Russian Federation. Since November 2022, the icebreaker was providing services in the Kara Sea, according to Rosmorport.

The reinforcement of the icebreaker group was caused by the local deterioration of the ice situation in the White Sea in the first decade of March and regular vessel calls at the seaport of Kandalaksha.

All technical characteristics of the icebreaker fully comply with the working conditions during winter navigation in the White Sea, and the qualified crew is ready to perform tasks on providing safe assistance for vessels.

The Kapitan Dranitsyn icebreaker will operate in the White Sea together with the Dikson icebreaker, which since January 10 has provided icebreaker assistance for about 30 vessels entering and leaving the above mentioned seaports. In addition, Kapitan Chadaev and Kapitan Evdokimov icebreakers are working in the water area of the seaport of Arkhangelsk.

The Kapitan Dranitsyn icebreaker has been under the economic management of FSUE “Rosmorport” since 2008. The vessel annually provides assistance for vessels in difficult ice conditions, including several voyages to the Arctic and Antarctica.