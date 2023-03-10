2023 March 10 09:16

Natalia Shipovskaya appointed as PJSC TransContainer VP for Economics & Finance

The Board of Directors of PJSC TransContainer (part of Delo Group) approved Natalia Shipovskaya’s appointment as Vice President for Economics and Finance and made her part of the Management Board, TransContainer says in its press release. Her top manager’s role will encompass issues related to the company’s budget preparation and implementation, and investment resource raising, to name but a few.

Natalia Shipovskaya graduated from the Moscow State University of Railway Engineering and completed postgraduate studies there. She joined JSC Federal Freight Company (JSC FFC) in 2010 and took up her post as Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance and Management Board member at JSC FFC in 2013. She became a member of PJSC TransContainer’s Board of Directors in 2022.

“The company’s team will benefit from such a talented finance professional and effective manager. I have known her for many years as we’ve worked together in the rail industry. Natalia Shipovskaya is now entrusted with the ambitious goals of making our business financially viable, and I’m certain that her expertise will help her cope with all the tasks,” PJSC TransContainer’s President Vitaly Evdokimenko said.

Pavel Skachkov, who used to hold the position of Vice President for Economics and Finance at PJSC TransContainer, became Chief Investment Advisor to the President of Delo Group.