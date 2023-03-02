2023 March 2 17:52

NSR cargo traffic may reach 90 million tonnes by 2024 and 216 million tonnes by 2030

Earlier plans were set at 80 million by 2024 and 150 million tonnes by 2030

The volumes of cargo carried by the Northern Sea Route expected by the government will grow to 90 million tonnes per year by 2024 and to about 216 million tonnes by 2030, taking into account the obligation of the cargo shippers and the expected growth of transit and other cargoes, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Gajimagomed Guseinov, First Deputy Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, as saying at the 8th International Conference “Arctic-2023”.

According to the speaker, the growth of the cargo flow is mainly ensured by six companies operating in the Arctic Zone. Rosneft undertakes to increase supplies to 30 million tonnes by 2024 and to 100 million tonnes by 2030, NOVATEK plans 33 million tonnes and 64 million tonnes respectively, Northern Star — 3.5 million tonnes and 12 million tonnes, Gazprom Neft — 5.6 million tonnes and 3 million tonnes, Norilsk Nickel — 1 million tonnes and 1.1 million tonnes. Besides, Baimskaya promises 1.4 million tonnes by 2030 while the growth of transit and other cargoes is to make 17 by 2024 and 34 million tonnes by 2030.

Thus the target foreseen by the plan, the annual cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is to reach 80 million by 2024, 150 million tonnes by 2030, 220 million tonnes – by 2035.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

In 2022, the Northern Sea Route carried 34.034 million tonnes of cargo having exceeded the target set by the federal project “Northern Sea Route Development” by 2 million tonnes.