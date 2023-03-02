2023 March 2 10:27

Volga Shipping Company opens navigation in the South of Russia

Loading of grain onto the Kapitan Ruzmankin and Kapitan Krasnov bulkers began

Volga Shipping Company opens navigation on the southern routes of Russia. The Kapitan Ruzmankin and Kapitan Krasnov bulkers are being loaded with grain in the port of Rostov-on-Don. They will deliver grain to port Kavkaz, according to the shipping company’s post on Telegram.

Established in 1843, Volga Shipping Company is one of Russia’s largest shipping enterprises. The fleet under operational management of the company numbers about 250 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes. The company transports over 15 million tonnes of cargo per year. The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes.