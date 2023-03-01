  • Home
  • News
  • YP signs firm contract for project AGOGO in Angola
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 1 15:24

    YP signs firm contract for project AGOGO in Angola

    Yinson Production (“YP”) said that it has, through wholly owned subsidiaries, entered into a firm contract with Eni Angola S.p.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Azule Energy (“Azule”), for the provision, operation and maintenance of a floating, production, storage and offloading asset for the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development Project in Angola (“FPSO Agogo”).

    Azule is Angola’s largest independent oil and gas producer, and a 50/50 joint venture between BP p.l.c. (“BP”) and Eni S.p.A. (“Eni”).

    The contract has an estimated aggregate value of approximately USD5.3 billion and a firm period of fifteen years from the date of the final acceptance, with the option to extend for a further five (5) years.
    FPSO Agogo is expected to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2025. The signing of the firm contract follows on from the signing of an agreement for preliminary activities on 2 December 2022 between the parties.

    FPSO Agogo will be YP’s first offshore production project in Angola and marks YP’s eighth FPSO project in the West African region and will increase YP’s total order book to approximately USD22.4 billion. Lim Chern Yuan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yinson Holdings Berhad, said: “The contract award is a testament of YP’s standing as a reliable FPSO contractor and responsible local operator. Our longstanding relationship with Eni, one of the JV partners in Azule alongside BP, started with the contract award for FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor back in 2017, which we delivered three months ahead of schedule. We have also maintained an excellent safety and uptime track record which paved the way for our involvement in the FPSO Agogo project. Together with our client, we hope to further contribute to the production of energy in this region.”

    YP Chief Executive Officer Flemming Grønnegaard, commented, “We have been operating in the African region since 1995, and this is a vital market to us. The team has gained valuable experience and skills in the region and we are ready to demonstrate once again our capabilities to deliver a world-class FPSO. We are committed to delivering value-added results for our client, whilst implementing a low emission design that helps to mitigate climate change. Together, we hope to pioneer some sustainable technologies such as carbon capture that we believe can pave the way for the decarbonisation of the FPSO industry.” Adriano Mongini, Azule Energy CEO added, “This is a key milestone for Azule Energy. Agogo marks the start of a new wave of major investments in Angola’s deep water oil production. With the right partnerships, we trust that this project will be delivered in a safe and efficient manner bringing significant value of activities for the country’s oil and gas industry.”

    Yinson Production (“YP”) is the offshore production business unit of Yinson Holdings Berhad (“Yinson”, or “the Group”), a global energy infrastructure and technology company headquartered in Malaysia. The Group is active in offshore production, renewable energy, green technologies and offshore marine, and a presence in 18 countries. Yinson was established in 1983 as a transport agency in Johor Bahru. After successfully entering the FPSO market through a joint venture to build two offshore production assets in Vietnam, Yinson transformed to become a full-scale execution and service FPSO provider in 2014 through the acquisition of Fred. Olsen Production ASA and subsequent divestment of its non-oil & gas business segments. Today, YP is one of the largest independent floating production, storage and offloading (“FPSO”) leasing companies globally, with an orderbook of approximately USD22.4 billion until 2048.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 1

18:09 Alexandroupolis FSRU project kicks off with conversion works at Keppel shipyard
17:51 MSC remains major container carrier operating in Russia
17:28 Alfa Laval launches the first heat exchanger developed specifically for fuel cell systems
17:03 Ellicott Dreges provides solution to Benin flooding
16:32 AIDA three cruise ships call in the Port of St. John’s, Antigua
16:24 Maoming Guangzhou Port terminal receives 100,000-ton foreign trade grain ship for the first time
16:11 Belships ASA to acquire three new Ultramax bulk carriers
16:01 Jan De Nul and DEME build the world's first artificial energy island for ELIA
15:53 Belfast Harbour to welcome 170 cruise calls in 2023
15:48 ABP launches £2 billion plan for Energy Transition growth and Net Zero 2040
15:33 ClassNK adds standards to ensure safe and efficient operation of containerships
15:29 Avenir conducts Germany's first LNG ship-to-truck unloading operation
15:24 YP signs firm contract for project AGOGO in Angola
14:43 Maersk Supply Service secures long-term contract extension in Taiwan with Seaway7
14:17 More than one in ten port regulations in need of urgent reform - British Ports Association
13:49 Since resuming CPC operation crude shipments from the marine terminal exceeded 823 million tons by 2023
13:16 New ship design tool of C-Job Naval Architects and VIKTOR reduces lead time up to 50%
12:51 FSG lays keel for SeaRoad’s LNG-powered RoRo ship
12:36 AMSA: New regulations relating to air pollution from vessels
11:51 Moose Boats secures a monohull contract by the Woodbridge Fire District
11:19 AET and PTLCL sign MOU for zero-emission Aframax
10:53 Russian Railways' network loading in 2M’2022 fell by 2.4% YoY
10:31 ABS issues world’s first main engine control system ABS CyberSafety® equipment certification to Nabtesco
10:10 Order for construction of container ships at USC shipyards can be increased to 20 units
09:48 Australia bans container ship MSC Kymea II for 90 days
09:25 Сruise ship Peotr Veliky to sail in the Caspian Sea in August 2023 - Aleksey Rakhmanov

2023 February 28

18:07 BAE Systems to provide Maritime Indirect Fires System for UK Royal Navy
17:26 Alfa Laval launches PureBilge Compact to extend the benefits of PureBilge technology to vessels of all sizes
17:15 Having completed its works at the Progress station in the Antarctic R/V Akademik Feodorov is heading for Capetown
17:06 AS Tallinna Sadam posts unaudited financial results for 2022
16:42 Average long-term contracted ocean freight rates drop by 1% in February - Xeneta
16:17 New service to connect King Abdulaziz Port to India and Iraq
15:56 AET and PTLCL sign MOU for zero-emission Aframax
15:06 Commercial cargo delivered by Oboronlogistics to Tartus included humanitarian aid for earthquake-affected provinces
14:37 Zelenodolsk Plant lays down two high-speed passenger hydrofoils of Project 03830
14:01 Cadeler invests in Hoglund Ship Performance Monitor
13:15 Negotiations resume as transport workers in Finland continue labor strike
12:48 Large transport and logistics center to be built in Primorye
12:21 Gunvor signs new up-to-EUR 240 million EU emissions borrowing base
12:01 Adani Ports cargo volumes cross 300 MMT in just 329 days
11:54 Methanex and MOL complete first-ever net-zero voyage fuelled by bio-methanol
11:49 Japan imposed sanctions on Russian shipyards
11:34 Maersk Supply Service secures long-term contract extension in Taiwan with Seaway7
11:03 DNV and partners launch EMRED JIP to create GHG reporting metrics for offshore wind installation vessels
10:42 ZIM and HAI AN announce a new a joint venture for domestic and regional shipping services in Vietnam
10:20 COSCO Shipping Ports acquires Xiamen terminal asset
10:15 Tender for construction of the Anaklia Deep See Port announced in Georgia
09:51 Tripartite naval exercises between Russia, China and South Africa ended in Indian Ocean
09:48 First phase of Arish port development scheduled to be ready in 2023 - Egypt Independent
09:22 Vladimir Putin signs executive order to increase the fleet of Arctic icebreakers and rescue ships

2023 February 27

18:30 Manila International Container Terminal records 80.75% yard utilization rate in Jan 2023
17:59 Sakhalin Region asks for authority to finance operation of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry line involving federal subsidy
17:04 Ferry company Balearia cuts 2022 LNG bunker purchases by 95% - Ship & Bunker
16:14 HHLA Project Logistics opens new office in Kazakhstan
15:45 Shell and Hapag-Lloyd collaborate on marine fuel decarbonisation and sign multi-year LNG supply agreement
15:24 Dozens of migrants have been killed in a shipwreck off the coast of Italy
15:04 Green Ray project secures European Union funding
14:41 Erik Thun takes delivery of M/V Baltic Crystal
14:13 EBRD launches second phase to digitalise Suez Canal Economic Zone
14:01 Operation of CPC Marine Terminal and Tengiz-Novorossiysk crude pipeline resumed