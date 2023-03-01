2023 March 1 12:36

AMSA: New regulations relating to air pollution from vessels

AMSA reports that on 1 January 2023, new regulations relating to air pollution from vessels came into effect.



Marine Order 97 (MO97) deals with the prevention of air pollution from vessels and gives effect to the MARPOL Regulations for the Prevention of Air Pollution from ships (Annex VI). MO97 applies to regulated Australian vessels, domestic commercial vessels, recreational vessels and foreign vessels.



The reissue of MO97 implements a new short-term measure adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to reduce the carbon intensity of international shipping by 40% by 2030. The short-term measure applies to certain types of foreign-flagged and commercial Australian vessels that undertake international voyages.



It also introduces an exemption certificate for unmanned non-self-propelling (UNSP) barges from certain International Air Pollution Prevention Certificate (IAPP) Certificate survey and certification requirements.



MO97 also requires that each marine diesel engines with a power output of more than 130 kW installed on a domestic commercial vessel, or that undergo a major conversion from 1 January 2023, must have an EIAPP certificate and associated technical file.