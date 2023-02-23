2023 February 23 13:07

EDGE signs MoU with BAE Systems to strengthen collaboration in cyber and secure communications

MoU provides a framework to enhance capabilities and cooperatively pursue opportunities across the cyber and secure communications domains



EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BAE Systems, a provider of advanced, technology-led defence and security solutions.



Under the terms of the MoU, signed at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2023), EDGE and BAE Systems Digital Intelligence will explore opportunities for collaboration across the GXP Fusion® software solution to enable increased situational awareness capabilities of KATIM’s secure devices. The companies will also jointly pursue opportunities for the KATIM Gateway® network encryption solution in key target markets, and enhance cyber technologies such as BEACON RED’s Range on Wheels (ROW) cyber range and testing platform.



Waleid Al Mesmari, Senior Vice President – Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, EDGE, said: “We are very pleased with the progress we have made in our discussions with BAE Systems and we look forward to continuing negotiations to enable enhanced capabilities across the cyber and secure communication areas, developing joint solutions and expanding customer markets. Collaborating with global industry leaders to bolster our offerings is a significant business objective for EDGE and demonstrates our commitment to delivering critical capabilities to support our end users in the UAE and around the world.”