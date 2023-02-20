2023 February 20 12:41

Bourbon Horizon AS to provide marine services and operations in the North Sea and Canadian offshore markets

The new company will have a fleet of seven modern and capable offshore support vessels

BOURBON & HORIZON MARITIME announced a new joint venture, Bourbon Horizon AS, dedicated to providing leading marine services and operations, focusing on the North Sea and Canadian offshore markets.

Incorporated in Norway, the new company is strategically positioned in Fosnavag (Norway) and St. John’s (Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada), with a base fleet of seven modern and capable offshore support vessels: five PSV’s, a large AHTS with WROV and a MPSV currently configured for Subsea and trenching services.



Cliff Gaetz as Managing Director of Bourbon Horizon AS will be supported by Bjorn Remoy and senior Operational leads, Stale Kyrkjedelen and Colin Doody.



The partnership builds on natural synergies and shared values between the two shipowners, BOURBON and HORIZON MARITIME. With extensive experience in the harshest offshore environments, Bourbon Horizon AS will also offer comprehensive ship management services to other shipowners in the industry. With more than 200 dedicated and experienced employees, including a deep pool of experienced seafarers from all over the world, Bourbon Horizon is well-equipped for any project.