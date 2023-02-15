2023 February 15 16:45

DNV to launch Joint Industry Project to adapt certification process of installation aids for offshore wind farms

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, is launching a JIP to develop a decision tool and reference that can be used by all stakeholders during the specification; design; manufacture; procurement and approval of any equipment intended for the installation and decommissioning of bottom-fixed wind turbines, according to the company's release.

DNV forecasts that wind energy capacity will expand 15-fold, rising from 5% of global electricity production currently to 33% in 2050.

With higher and more-reliable wind speeds, and less constraints on hub heights and site locations, offshore wind will continue to show a 14% average annual growth, and bottom-fixed offshore wind power will constitute 11% of the global grid-connected electricity supply by 2050.

DNV is continuously working with the industry to develop up-to-date standards and recommended practices tailored to the demands of the advancing renewables market. For this initiative, DNV is partnering with players from all parts of the offshore industry, such as equipment manufacturers (wind turbine components and installation aids), offshore constructors and field developers, operators of wind turbines fields, and insurers.

DNV is now in advanced discussions over the initial JIP scoping proposal with Caley Ocean Systems (A Pryme Group Company), Huisman Equipment B.V., IMECA (a brand of Reel), Jan De Nul Group, Osbit, Remazel Engineering S.p.A, Saipem, SSE Renewables and TWD. A call for additional partners remains open and more interested partners are likely to join. The pace of the initiation process is also likely to accelerate in the coming months, so that the JIP will be kicked off by May this year.



