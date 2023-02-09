2023 February 9 16:02

Evergreen to discharge at Mersin instead of Iskenderun

Due to the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and neighboring areas on Monday 6 February 2023, Evergreen Line informed of the related adjustments on its operations and services.

Structural damage to the Port of Iskenderun will keep the facility closed for an undetermined period of time. Roads and logistics infrastructure within the area have also been damaged, causing all services to be suspended until operations can resume safely.



Due to the circumstances and according to clause 21 of Evergreen Line's Bill of Lading, in-transit cargo intended for discharge at Iskenderun will instead be off-loaded at Mersin.

Any COD (change of destination) charges will be waived until port operations return to normal.