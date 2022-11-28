2022 November 28 17:43

DeepOcean awarded NOK 2 billion in subsea contracts

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded substantial contracts from Equinor, ConocoPhillips and BP worth a total of NOK 2 billion.

The awards involve subsea IMR (inspection, maintenance and repair), subsea construction, removal and recycling of subsea equipment, and subsea survey scopes in the North Sea region, until the end of2026.



DeepOcean’s technology initiatives include the construction of DeepOcean’s unmanned surface vehicle (USV), use of subsea autonomous inspection drones (AID) as well as making the onshore Remote Operations Centre an integral part of DeepOcean and operators’ offshore operations.



So far in 2022, DeepOcean has employed close to 200 new colleagues, including young trainees and apprentices, skilled offshore workers and engineers to add to DeepOcean’s large in-house engineering team.



DeepOcean is an ocean services provider, enabling energy transition and sustainable use of ocean resources. The company delivers subsea services within oil and gas, removal and recycling of subsea infrastructure, offshore renewables, exploration of marine minerals, and to other ocean-based industries.





