  DeepOcean awarded NOK 2 billion in subsea contracts
  • 2022 November 28 17:43

    DeepOcean awarded NOK 2 billion in subsea contracts

    Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded substantial contracts from Equinor, ConocoPhillips and BP worth a total of NOK 2 billion.

    The awards involve subsea IMR (inspection, maintenance and repair), subsea construction, removal and recycling of subsea equipment, and subsea survey scopes in the North Sea region, until the end of2026.

    DeepOcean’s technology initiatives include the construction of DeepOcean’s unmanned surface vehicle (USV), use of subsea autonomous inspection drones (AID) as well as making the onshore Remote Operations Centre an integral part of DeepOcean and operators’ offshore operations.

    So far in 2022, DeepOcean has employed close to 200 new colleagues, including young trainees and apprentices, skilled offshore workers and engineers to add to DeepOcean’s large in-house engineering team.

    DeepOcean is an ocean services provider, enabling energy transition and sustainable use of ocean resources. The company delivers subsea services within oil and gas, removal and recycling of subsea infrastructure, offshore renewables, exploration of marine minerals, and to other ocean-based industries.


2022 November 28

18:16 Delo Group received first regular ferry from Turkey in Novorossiysk
18:07 Kazakhstan plans to handle greater volumes of cargo between Russia and Iran - Reuters 
17:43 DeepOcean awarded NOK 2 billion in subsea contracts
17:13 Port of Salalah and Maersk launch of a new service to transport goods from China to Yemen via Al Mazyona
17:00 Throughput capacity of port Vysotsk to grow by 1.5 million tonnes with new section of border checkpoint
16:15 Modility receives new funding for development of its CT booking platform
15:49 CMA CGM reports 4.1-pct increase of transported volumes in 3Q’2022
15:24 Pirates boarded tanker that had lost contact off West Africa - SAFETY4SEA
14:57 Hydrographic Company surveyed 45.2 thousand lane kilometers of seabed in navigation season of 2022
14:55 More than 80 injured as Indian police clash with Adani port protesters - Reuters
14:30 Battolyser Systems builds 1 gigawatt plant in Rotterdam
14:26 Sanmar Shipyards delivers two tugs to SMS Towage
13:58 ClassNK issues approval in principle for ammonia fueled 200,000 DWT type bulk carrier
13:12 SCZONE receives the floating hotel “MSC Splendid” with regular touristic trips
12:50 Canadian Coast Guard holds a keel laying ceremony for the newest science vessel at Seaspan’s Vancouver shipyard
12:24 Jeddah Islamic Port & Yanbu Commercial Port starts third Saudi cruise season
11:42 Fincantieri floats out the last of four ships for Virgin Voyages
11:24 Six WindWings to be installed on two vessels in 2023
11:13 RF Government increased export quota for Russian producers of nitrogen fertilizers to 9 million tonnes
10:45 NYK, MTI and Elomatic complete the concept design phase of ammonia-fuel ready LNG-fueled vessel
10:24 King Fahad Shipyard receives the largest vessel to date
09:18 CPC terminal: SPM-2 new buoyancy tank is being positioned as designed at depth

2022 November 27

15:19 BC Ferries reports record level of vehicle traffic for six month period ending Sept 30
13:54 Prysmian to further expand its cable-laying vessel fleet to support global power grid upgrade for the energy transition
12:42 Carnival Cruise Line's flagship makes first-ever Carribean call with visit to Grand Turk inaugural voyage
12:09 Four WTIVs equipped with SCHOTTEL propulsion systems for Ouyang Offshore in Shanghai
10:46 Global supply chains are becoming increasingly "green”

2022 November 26

15:16 Shanghai Port enters a new stage of green transformation
14:39 Moran Towing orders pair of tugs from Master Boat Builders
12:37 Helsinki Shipyard invites bids for sale of one uncompleted vessel
10:19 EST-Floattech signs contract with Rolls-Royce Power Systems for long term cooperation

2022 November 25

18:27 Valenciaport studyies the expansion of ro-ro and reefer traffic with northern Morocco
18:07 ABB to equip 10 COSCO Shipping’s boxships with shaft generators - Offshore Energy
17:55 Draft amendments into Rules for subsidizing of large ships construction published on ad hoc federal portal
17:27 China-U.S. joint venture unveils new fleet brand of cruise ships - Xinhua
17:00 Engine work completed for Port of Antwerp-Bruges methanol-fuelled tug retrofit - Ship & Bunker
16:59 FESCO set to open new shipping service from Alexandria port to Novorossiysk
16:35 Russia’s container market fell by 15.8%, year-on-year, to 4.5 million TEU
16:12 Jan De Nul successfully connects TenneT’s electricity network and signs contract for the acquisition of the offshore support vessel
15:48 MOL to build two ocean-going cruise ships
15:33 RUB 2 billion to be invested in new grain terminal within SEZ Lotos in Astrakhan Region
15:04 CODELCO and NYK Bulk Projects to jointly study decarbonized transportation of copper products
14:42 Stolthaven Terminals and Deloitte partner on a decarbonisation pilot
14:18 A.P. Moller - Maersk flags off a new dedicated weekly rail service from NCR to APM Terminals Pipavav
13:45 TES and EWE to build 500MW electrolyser at Wilhelmshaven
13:40 Proman Stena Bulk officially names new methanol-fuelled tanker Stena Pro Patria
12:31 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decease significantly in November 2022
12:14 China ports container volume rises 4.0% in January - October 2022
11:46 Tariff for some services changed in the seaport of Ust-Luga
11:42 ZeroNorth’s new Vessel Optimisation service delivers immediate emissions reductions
11:13 Volumes continue to grow strongly on North America East Coast - Sea-Intelligence
10:35 China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port launches sea-rail container transport for NEV exports - Xinhua
10:17 RF Government to provide RUB 3.88 billion for subsidizing of cargo shipping to/from Kaliningrad Region
09:39 Yantar shipyard to build 7MW rescue ship of Project MPSV06M

2022 November 24

18:03 MEPSEAS South-East Asian marine protection project concludes
17:58 Nimofast signed a partnership with Kanfer Shipping to sell and deliver LNG via small-scale LNG
17:23 Cadeler triples fleet after ordering second hybrid jack-up installation vessel
16:59 James Fisher's first LNG dual-fuel tanker enters service
16:11 PetroChina completes first STS bunkering of LNG-powered ship in Shenzhen - S&P Global
15:34 Green NortH2 Energy receives EUR 2.3 million in R&D funding from Business Finland for the development of green hydrogen and ammonia production