2022 November 18 12:32

DFDS takes delivery of its very first all-electric truck in Ghent

DFDS has taken delivery of its very first all-electric truck or e-truck in Ghent. This took place in the presence of Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. The shipping company has placed an order with Volvo Trucks for a total of 125 units. By the end of 2023, those trucks will all be in service. Meanwhile, Volvo Truck, which has its largest factory in Ghent, and DFDS have now thoroughly tested the first FH Electric Truck in Gothenburg.

DFDS is one of the biggest users of North Sea Port. Six times a week, large ro-ro vessels from the Danish shipping company shuttle between Ghent and Gothenburg. They form a floating bridge between the continent and Scandinavia for wheeled cargo (cars, trucks, containers, machinery, steel coils, parts...). In doing so, each week DFDS takes a fleet of vehicles off the roads that would stretch 30 kilometres end to end.

The shipping company makes extensive use of barges and trains wherever possible, in order to shift its cargo from road to more environmentally friendly modes of transport. In addition, the terminal at Mercatordok in Ghent, North Sea Port, is also increasingly powered by energy from wind and sun.

North Sea Port and Gothenburg, the largest seaport in Scandinavia, are together setting their sights on developing a green corridor and adapting the necessary infrastructure accordingly. Like DFDS, North Sea Port's ambition is to be completely carbon neutral by 2050.



