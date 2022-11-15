2022 November 15 10:30

FSUE Rosmorport wins Transport Security of Russia 2022 National Award

FSUE “Rosmorport” says it has won the Transport Security of Russia 2022 National Award.

The awarding ceremony for the winners of the National Award “Transport Security of Russia 2022” took place on November 10 at the Aerostar Business Hotel in Moscow as part of the scientific and practical conference “Formula of Transport Security. Law. Knowledge. Practice”. The event was organized by the Transport Security Association with support from the Ministry of Transport of Russia and the Federal Service for Supervision of Transport (Rostransnadzor).

FSUE “Rosmorport” took the 1st place in the nomination “The Best Entity of Transport Infrastructure or Carrier of Sea or River Transport that has Implemented the Requirements in the Field of Transport Security”. For the second year in a row, the enterprise holds the leadership in this area. Aleksandr Leshchikov, Deputy General Director for Security, took part in the Award Ceremony.

“This is a great honor for our team and, of course, a well-deserved award,” Aleksandr Leshchikov shared. “It was established to support advanced methods and solutions in the field of transport security. And over the current year, FSUE “Rosmorport” has managed to achieve significant success. Congratulations to my fellow laureates. The leading companies of the country are among the best in various nominations today.”

The Award Expert Board traditionally includes representatives of the Ministry of Transport of Russia, Rostransnadzor, Federal Agencies and various specialized associations of the transport industry. More than 100 organizations participated in the competition, including carriers, transport security units, developers of technical solutions for its provision.

By the end of 2022, FSUE “Rosmorport” has achieved significant success. The fleet of the enterprise was replenished by the first-in-Russia innovative dual-fuel automobile and railway ferries Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky, intended for connecting the strategically important territory – the Kaliningrad Region – with the rest of the country. The flagship of the fleet of FSUE “Rosmorport” – the world's largest and most powerful non-nuclear icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin - successfully passed ice tests in the Arctic in May 2022, confirming the characteristics of icebreaking capability. To date, contracts have been signed for the construction of 6 more innovative icebreakers with a high degree of automation, and a technical project for the modernization of icebreakers of project 1105 is being developed.

The enterprise is a customer for 22 construction and reconstruction projects under the Russian Seaports Project. Over 19 billion rubles of own funds of FSUE “Rosmorport” will be invested in the port infrastructure until 2030. By 2030, the capacity of ports for the export of domestic products will increase by more than 157 million tons.

In accordance with Federal Law No. 16-FZ of February 9, 2007 “On Transport Security”, 185 transport means (TM) have been included into the register of transport infrastructure facilities and transport means, 21 of which are icebreakers and convention vessels, as well as 33 transport infrastructure facilities (TIF), 11 of which are marine terminals and 22 are TIFs, which are not subject to categorization (control centers of the Vessel Traffic System and control centers of the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System).

FSUE “Rosmorport” systematically organizes and directly carries out work on protecting TIFs and TMs, for which it is a subject of transport infrastructure, against acts of unlawful interference. For these purposes, a transport security unit has been formed at the enterprise, accredited by Rosmorrechflot. 987 employees have been trained and certified in accordance with the established procedure, their full-time positions being directly related to ensuring the transport security of TIFs and TMs.