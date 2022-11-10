  • Home
  • News
  • Hapag-Lloyd profit up to USD 14.7 billion in first nine months of 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 November 10 17:58

    Hapag-Lloyd profit up to USD 14.7 billion in first nine months of 2022

    Hapag-Lloyd has concluded the first nine months of 2022 with an EBITDA of USD 16.6 billion (EUR 15.6 billion) and an EBIT of USD 15.1 billion (EUR 14.2 billion). At the same time, the Group profit climbed to USD 14.7 billion (EUR 13.8 billion), according to the company's release.

    The first nine months were significantly marked by disruptions in the global supply chains, which resulted in longer turnaround times for ships and containers. At the end of the third quarter, there was weaker demand for container transports and consequently a slight easing in the shortage of available transport capacities.

    The transport volumes were on a par with the prior-year level, at 8,987 TTEU (9M 2021: 8,980 TTEU). Revenues increased to USD 28.4 billion (EUR 26.7 billion). This can mainly be attributed to a significant increase in the average freight rate, to 2,938 USD/ TEU (9M 2021: 1,818 USD/ TEU), and a stronger US dollar.

    Transport expenses climbed to USD 10.8 billion (EUR 10.1 billion). This was due in part to a significantly higher bunker consumption price, of USD 755 per tonne (9M 2021: USD 452 per tonne), and higher expenses for container handling.

    Overall, the strong business performance in the first nine months was in line with the forecast adjusted on 28 July 2022. This also applies to the course of the fourth quarter to date. Thus, for the 2022 financial year, an EBITDA in the range of USD 19.5 to 21.5 billion (EUR 18.2 to 20.1 billion) and an EBIT in the range of USD 17.5 to 19.5 billion (EUR 16.3 to 18.2 billion) are still expected. However, this forecast remains subject to considerable uncertainty given Russia’s operation on Ukraine, supply chain disruptions that have not yet been fully resolved, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    In driving its Strategy 2023, Hapag-Lloyd has continuously expanded its involvement in the terminal sector, most recently through agreements on acquiring stakes in the terminal business of Chile-based SM SAAM and the Italy-based Spinelli Group. In addition, Hapag-Lloyd has stakes in JadeWeserPort in Wilhelmshaven, the Container Terminal Altenwerder in Hamburg, Terminal TC3 in Tangier, and Terminal 2 in Damietta, which is currently under construction.

    With a fleet of 252 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. The company has around 14,500 employees and more than 400 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.0 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 123 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

Другие новости по темам: Hapag-Lloyd  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 November 10

20:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 45, 2022
18:30 CMA CGM to reshuffle SIRIUS service rotation connecting the Mediterranean with East Coast South America
18:05 The world mainstream LNG carrier M.V. SHAOLIN joins CCS’s fleet
17:58 Hapag-Lloyd profit up to USD 14.7 billion in first nine months of 2022
17:57 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches ninth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
17:44 R/V Akademik Feodorov to leave Saint-Petersburg for Capetown on 15 November 2022
17:26 Furetank and Algoma double joint investment
17:24 India's IOC buys Nov Sokol cargo at near parity to Dubai benchmark - Reuters
17:05 Euronav sells older suezmax Cap Guillaume as part of fleet rejuvenation
16:28 Okskaya Shipyard launches lead crab-processing vessel of 5712Р design built for Russian Crab Group
16:05 SAFEEN Feeders launches new UAE-Red Sea service
15:49 Port of Liepaja throughput in 10M’2022 rose by 9.4% Y-o-Y
15:31 LR’s Zero Ready Framework ranks vessel readiness for zero carbon fuel operations from 1 to 5
15:03 Port of Aberdeen accelerates to Net Zero with UK Government funding
15:00 Russia’s State Duma approves amendments into Tax Code raising tax on profit of LNG producers
14:41 MOL and QatarEnergy sign long-term charter deal for three newbuilding LNG carriers
14:32 Christiania Shipping adopts Stormgeo’s CII simulator
14:27 Thailand’s DMCR chooses Incat Crowther to deliver new research vessel
14:08 Investment programme of RosGeo to total RUB 6.8 billion this year
13:51 Performance Shipping announces acceptance of a signed offer letter from Piraeus Bank S.A.
13:13 Huisman to increase sustainability of manufacturing process
12:49 Chevron and MOL to study CO2 shipping from Singapore to Australia
12:43 New installation terminal for servicing offshore wind farms in the port of Swinoujscie to start operations at the beginning of 2025
12:06 Adani-funded port project kicks off in Sri Lanka
11:08 Adani Ports acquires 49.38% stake in Indian Oiltanking
10:08 Skarv Shipping Solutions, Peak Group and Grieg Edge form jv
09:39 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 10M'2022 increased by 33% YoY
09:16 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 10M’2022 rose by 27.2% YoY
09:05 Keel laying ceremony held for Wallenius Marine’s first 6,500 CEU PCTC
08:20 SeaLead, OOCL and TS Lines launch new India – Dubai – East Africa service - Seatrade Maritime News
08:07 Technology investor Roger Maggs MBE became the chair of the Celtic Freeport consortium
07:35 RED III: EU shipowners call for fuel supply requirements to align with FuelEU

2022 November 9

18:36 Tanja Dreilich to become Chief Financial Officer of HHLA
18:06 APM Terminals Valencia lays foundation stone for new maintenance workshop on the Levante quay
17:55 Russian State Duma approves seaports’ right to deny calls of foreign vessels engaged in illegal fishing
17:46 Xeneta and Marine Benchmark partner to launch the Carbon Emissions Index for the container shipping market
17:26 DEME secures contracts representing 1 GW for Hai Long wind farms in Taiwan
17:06 Port of Galveston aligns project with Shell, Cruise Lines, CenterPoint, Texas A&M
16:52 DP World teams up with Emirates Development Bank to finance SME growth
16:42 ST Engineering to exit U.S. marine business
16:37 UN organizations, shipowners and unions set out shipping decarbonization action plan to upskill global seafaring workforce
16:25 Netherlands signs declaration of intent on hydrogen with Oman
16:08 Container traffic on Russian Railways’ internal network in 10M’2022 rose by 3.5% YoY
15:35 Carnival Celebration joins Bahamian Registry
15:10 Loading of Russian Railways’ Oktyabrskaya Branch within Saint-Petersburg limits rose by 13.1% in 10M’2022
14:47 China wins more shipbuilding orders than Korea in October - BusinessKorea
14:35 Performance Shipping announces a US$32,000 per day time charter contract
13:43 Global LPG exports increased by 3.8% to 116.7 mln tonnes in 10 months of 2022
13:31 Norwegian Greentech receives an order from Ulstein for two BWTS
13:15 Yilport Gebze breaks vessel operation record in Oct 2022
12:53 Liquid biofuels are expected to have an important role to play in shipping and aviation sectors - Gibson
12:53 Northern Sea Route ensures impressive prospects of SCO development – RF Foreign Minister
11:39 ABS supports China shipbuilding’s entry into ammonia-fueled vessels
11:05 Port of Antwerp braces for yet more strike action - Port Technology
10:56 Colombo Dockyard launches the cable laying and repair vessel “Sophie Germain”
10:54 Need to reduce emissions from ships is essential for ship owners - SCF
10:29 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tanks design of FSRU
10:13 LNG remains optimal marine fuel to meet IMO goal set for 2050
09:30 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-October 2022 rose by 7.8% YoY
09:18 IFFCO to develop 300,000 square feet edible oil packing plant at DP World’s Berbera Economic Zone, Somaliland