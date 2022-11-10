2022 November 10 16:05

SAFEEN Feeders launches new UAE-Red Sea service

AD Ports Group’s SAFEEN Feeders has officially launched its UAE-Red Sea service to all customers, with the inclusion of Fujairah Terminals and Jeddah, following successful trials with allocated cargo on the route, according to the company's release.

The Red Sea service will provide direct connectivity between Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Port and Port Sudan, home to Sudan’s main seaport and the source of 90% of the country’s international trade. It will travel via AD Ports Group’s Fujairah Terminals, on the eastern seaboard of the UAE and Jeddah Port on the west coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offering the fastest transit time between these vital trade hubs.

In addition, customers of the service can access last-mile delivery to consignee locations across the UAE with the support of MICCO Logistics, part of AD Ports Group, which offers freight forwarding and end-to-end logistics solutions.

Khalifa Port will serve as a main transit hub, while the addition of Fujairah Terminals will provide a much-needed stop on the UAE’s east coast, reducing the need for cargo to be transferred by road. Importers and exporters will save significant transit time by using the direct route, which is up to four times faster than alternative transshipment services that can take as long as 30 days.

SAFEEN Group delivers a comprehensive range of port and marine services, transshipment, offshore and subsea logistics and feeders services. The Group deploys a team of professionals and a fleet of state-of-the-art vessels to ensure a full spectrum of maritime logistics, solutions and services are operated effectively and with maximum efficiency.