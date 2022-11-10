  • Home
  • News
  • New installation terminal for servicing offshore wind farms in the port of Swinoujscie to start operations at the beginning of 2025
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 November 10 12:43

    New installation terminal for servicing offshore wind farms in the port of Swinoujscie to start operations at the beginning of 2025

    At the headquarters of the Szczecin and Swinoujscie Seaports Authority, a press conference was held with the participation of Minister Marek Gróbarczyk, devoted to the new installation terminal for servicing offshore wind farms, which will be built in the port of Swinoujscie in the coming years, according to the company's release.

    In accordance with the adopted assumptions, the terminal will enter the operational phase at the beginning of 2025. It will be the first terminal of this type on the Polish coast. The contract for the lease of the port area was signed on October 13 this year. less than a year after the Szczecin and Swinoujscie Seaports Authority acquired the land in the Swinoujscie port.

    The investment plans of the ORLEN Capital Group include the first location of an offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea, i.e. the Baltic Power project, implemented in partnership with Northland Power, with a maximum installed capacity of up to 1.2 GW.

    The installation terminal is a key element of the infrastructure for the implementation of the first and second phase of development of Polish offshore wind energy with the potential to service at least 12 projects in this area with a planned total capacity of up to 11 GW by 2040.

    Currently, there are 11 ports in the Baltic Sea region (Swinoujscie, Gdynia, Gdańsk, Rostock, Sassnitz, Trelleborg, Ronne, Soderhamn, Widawa, Riga, Klaipeda), which theoretically can be taken into account when it comes to offshore wind energy. At the same time, the port of Ronne has its full potential in terms of servicing offshore wind energy until 2027. It is similar in the German port of Sassnitz. Therefore, naturally, Poland, in order to develop offshore wind energy, must have its own port with a dedicated terminal.

    Due to its location, the installation terminal in the port of Świnoujście will support not only Polish offshore wind energy investments, but also projects in this area that will be developed in other countries in the Baltic Sea region.

    The terminal itself will be built on 20 hectares. It will have an infrastructure capable of handling large vessels transporting key wind farm components, such as turbines, their towers and foundations. Specialist units dealing with the implementation of advanced construction works related to offshore wind farms will also leave the port.

    As part of the investment, quays will be built with a length of about 485 m, technical depth of 12.5 m. They will be extended by 25 m into the water, with a load capacity of 50 kN / m2, with 10 stands for preliminary assembly of towers with a load capacity of 500 kN / m2. A new approach track, 12.5 m deep and 140 m wide, will lead to the quays. On land, storage yards will be built, which will allow the operation of up to 80 wind turbines annually with a capacity of 15MW each.

    The scope of works carried out by Orlen Neptun II includes demolition works of cubature facilities in the area of future storage yards, access roads and parking lots, construction works on the leased property to the line of the existing quays, construction of storage and maneuvering yards as well as internal roads and parking lots, construction of cubature facilities (warehouses , workshops, social and office buildings, etc.) and the construction of technical infrastructure to the lines of the existing quays (division of works at junctions or wells located closest to the lines of the existing quays).

    The second stage of the investment (prospective extension of the quay No. 3) will be implemented at a later date. As part of this stage, it is planned to carry out the following construction works, such as the construction of the structure of the wharf no.3 with equipment approx. 296.1 m long with pavements and full technical infrastructure - target stage, dredging works of the basin at wharf no.3 up to the ordinate -12.5 m and at the bottom strengthening site for Jack-up ship supports to the ordinate of min. -14.5 m above sea level, strengthening the bottom of the basin in front of the wharf no.3, extension of electrical, water and sewage systems, fire protection etc. and the modernization of navigational markings.

Другие новости по темам: ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 November 10

15:49 Port of Liepaja throughput in 10M’2022 rose by 9.4% Y-o-Y
15:31 LR’s Zero Ready Framework ranks vessel readiness for zero carbon fuel operations from 1 to 5
15:03 Port of Aberdeen accelerates to Net Zero with UK Government funding
15:00 Russia’s State Duma approves amendments into Tax Code raising tax on profit of LNG producers
14:41 MOL and QatarEnergy sign long-term charter deal for three newbuilding LNG carriers
14:32 Christiania Shipping adopts Stormgeo’s CII simulator
14:27 Thailand’s DMCR chooses Incat Crowther to deliver new research vessel
14:08 Investment programme of RosGeo to total RUB 6.8 billion this year
13:51 Performance Shipping announces acceptance of a signed offer letter from Piraeus Bank S.A.
13:13 Huisman to increase sustainability of manufacturing process
12:49 Chevron and MOL to study CO2 shipping from Singapore to Australia
12:43 New installation terminal for servicing offshore wind farms in the port of Swinoujscie to start operations at the beginning of 2025
12:06 Adani-funded port project kicks off in Sri Lanka
11:08 Adani Ports acquires 49.38% stake in Indian Oiltanking
10:08 Skarv Shipping Solutions, Peak Group and Grieg Edge form jv
09:39 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 10M'2022 increased by 33% YoY
09:16 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 10M’2022 rose by 27.2% YoY
09:05 Keel laying ceremony held for Wallenius Marine’s first 6,500 CEU PCTC
08:20 SeaLead, OOCL and TS Lines launch new India – Dubai – East Africa service - Seatrade Maritime News
08:07 Technology investor Roger Maggs MBE became the chair of the Celtic Freeport consortium
07:35 RED III: EU shipowners call for fuel supply requirements to align with FuelEU

2022 November 9

18:36 Tanja Dreilich to become Chief Financial Officer of HHLA
18:06 APM Terminals Valencia lays foundation stone for new maintenance workshop on the Levante quay
17:55 Russian State Duma approves seaports’ right to deny calls of foreign vessels engaged in illegal fishing
17:46 Xeneta and Marine Benchmark partner to launch the Carbon Emissions Index for the container shipping market
17:26 DEME secures contracts representing 1 GW for Hai Long wind farms in Taiwan
17:06 Port of Galveston aligns project with Shell, Cruise Lines, CenterPoint, Texas A&M
16:52 DP World teams up with Emirates Development Bank to finance SME growth
16:42 ST Engineering to exit U.S. marine business
16:37 UN organizations, shipowners and unions set out shipping decarbonization action plan to upskill global seafaring workforce
16:25 Netherlands signs declaration of intent on hydrogen with Oman
16:08 Container traffic on Russian Railways’ internal network in 10M’2022 rose by 3.5% YoY
15:35 Carnival Celebration joins Bahamian Registry
15:10 Loading of Russian Railways’ Oktyabrskaya Branch within Saint-Petersburg limits rose by 13.1% in 10M’2022
14:47 China wins more shipbuilding orders than Korea in October - BusinessKorea
14:35 Performance Shipping announces a US$32,000 per day time charter contract
13:43 Global LPG exports increased by 3.8% to 116.7 mln tonnes in 10 months of 2022
13:31 Norwegian Greentech receives an order from Ulstein for two BWTS
13:15 Yilport Gebze breaks vessel operation record in Oct 2022
12:53 Liquid biofuels are expected to have an important role to play in shipping and aviation sectors - Gibson
12:53 Northern Sea Route ensures impressive prospects of SCO development – RF Foreign Minister
11:39 ABS supports China shipbuilding’s entry into ammonia-fueled vessels
11:05 Port of Antwerp braces for yet more strike action - Port Technology
10:56 Colombo Dockyard launches the cable laying and repair vessel “Sophie Germain”
10:54 Need to reduce emissions from ships is essential for ship owners - SCF
10:29 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tanks design of FSRU
10:13 LNG remains optimal marine fuel to meet IMO goal set for 2050
09:30 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-October 2022 rose by 7.8% YoY
09:18 IFFCO to develop 300,000 square feet edible oil packing plant at DP World’s Berbera Economic Zone, Somaliland
08:17 NewMed Energy and Uniper sign a non-binding MoU for the delivery of natural gas to Europe and the development of blue hydrogen
07:24 UK Government joins to Global Offshore Wind Alliance

2022 November 8

18:36 OOCL named “Best Green Shipping Line” at the 2022 AFLAS Awards
18:05 Port of Southampton welcomes Carnival Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship
17:56 Barry O’Connell appointed new Chief Executive at Dublin Port Company
17:41 Sovcomflot announces the second issue of replacement bonds
17:25 ZIM establishes a fully-owned agency in New Zealand
17:05 MOL Logistics becomes wholly owned subsidiary of MOL
16:56 New Pelagic Wind Fund kicks off with up to 6 CSOV newbuilding orders
16:53 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Vaigach escorts M/V Severny Prospect along Northern Sea Route
16:40 New Times Shipbuilding launches 2 X 210,000 DWT bulk carriers