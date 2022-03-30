2022 March 30 17:56

Tianjin port announces 2021 annual results

Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited today announced its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Total cargo throughput handled was 442 million tonnes, an increase of 5.0% over last year.

Total container throughput volume was up 10.1% to 20.20 million TEUs.

Revenue increased by 12.1% over last year to HK$17,370 million.

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company increased by 45.1% over last year to HK$923 million.

Basic earnings per share was HK15.0 cents.

Recommend the payment of a final dividend of HK5.99 cents per share for 2021, representing a payout ratio of approximately 40% for the year.

Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 24 May 2006. Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited together with its subsidiaries first operated as a non-containerised cargo terminal at the port of Tianjin in 1968 and subsequently expanded into the container handling business in 1980. In February 2010, the Group completed the acquisition of 56.81% equity interest in Tianjin Port Holdings Co., Ltd. Today, the Group is the leading port operator at the port of Tianjin and is principally engaged in container and non-containerised cargo handling businesses, sales business and other port ancillary services business. In 2021, the port of Tianjin ranked the eighth largest port in China in terms of total cargo throughput and the sixth in terms of total container throughput.