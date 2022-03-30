2022 March 30 17:36

World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Smart Freight Center and 25 global companies to issue Guidance for Decarbonise Logistics

A.P. Moller – Maersk join forces with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Smart Freight Center and + 25 global companies to co-develop an actionable and implementable guidance to quantify the impact of end-to-end GHG logistics emissions from supplier to final customer, according to the company's release.

This initiative aims at increasing transparency on carbon emissions and work together towards a net-zero logistics.

Supported by the World Economic Forum and built on analytical insights provided by McKinsey & Company, the guidance is meant to span across the entire supply -from supplier to customer.

The consortium will build upon and complement two existing frameworks.

The Smart Freight Centre’s Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework 2.0 – the globally recognized methodology for accounting and reporting of logistics emissions.

The WBCSD’s Pathfinder Framework – the guidance for accounting and exchange of product life cycle emissions.

The guidance will be published by the end of 2022, with an intended formal launch planned during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos in January 2023.

The organizations that participate in this initiative are:

A.P. Moller – Maersk, ADEME, Aldi Süd, Amazon, APL Logistics, ArcelorMittal, CMA-CGM, Colgate-Palmolive, Convoy, DOW Chemical, DPDgroup, Deutsche Post DHL Group, EcoTransIT World, European Shippers Council, Kuehne+Nagel, Nestlé, PSA International, Posti, project44, Scania, Selfridges, Siemens, TK Blue Agency, Uber, Unilever, UPS, Volkswagen.

