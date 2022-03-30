2022 March 30 12:36

RusChemAlliance continues handling export coal at the Port of Ust-Luga

Operator of the facility for processing ethane-containing gas can use the coal terminal for its intended purpose before the plant commissioning





According to RZD report, New Communal Technologies’ Coal Terminal (NKT, Port of Ust-Luga), which recently changed its owners, continues handling export coal, a source familiar with the matter told IAA PortNews.



NKT is one of the largest coal transshipment terminals in Ust-Luga.



Indirectly, this is also confirmed by the data of Oktyabrskaya Railway (OZD). The OZD reported that the average daily unloading of railroad cars laden with coal at Luzhskaya Station since the beginning of March was 1036 units per day (as of March 17). In February it was 845 cars per day.



PortNews has earlier reported that RusChemAlliance, the operator of the complex for processing ethane-containing gas and the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the Kingiseppsky District, Leningrad region, Ust-Luga, became a shareholder of NKT. Prior to this, a St. Petersburg businessman Ilya Traber was the owner of a controlling stake in the terminal.



The terminal performs handling of coal exported by various Russian producers. The decision on the possibility of further transshipment of export coal will be made by the new owner, the source said.



In May 2021, the construction kicked off in the area of the Port of Ust-Luga, of Ethane-Containing Gas Processing Complex. This is a unique cluster in the world that combines gas processing, gas chemistry, and natural gas liquefaction. The facility will combine two enterprises. The first is an integrated complex for the processing and liquefaction of natural gas (gas processing complex; operator – RusChemAlliance LLC, a joint venture between Gazprom and Rusgazdobycha). The second is a gas chemical complex technologically connected with the GPC (the operator is Baltic Chemical Complex LLC, a subsidiary of Rusgazdobycha).



RusChemAlliance LLC is a special purpose company, operator of ethane-containing gas processing and LNG production cluster in the area of Ust-Luga settlement (Kingisepp district, Leningrad region). The company was established by Gazprom PJSC and RusGasDobycha JSC on a parity basis. Ust-Luga ethane-rich gas processing and LNG production cluster operator status of RusChemAlliance is granted by the Master Agreement on implementation of the joint project signed by the company owners in 2018.