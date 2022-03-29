2022 March 29 16:52

Belarus is ready for fullscale use of Russian ports to handle its cargo

Port of Bronka is particularly under discussion



The Republic of Belarus is ready for a fullscale use of Russian ports to handle its cargo, Belta cites Belarus Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko as saying at the meeting Aleksandr Beglov, Governor of Saint-Petersburg.



“Amid the pressure of sanctions and actual transport blockade of Belarus it is essential to approach fullscale use of Russian seaports, particularly, Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka,” said Roman Golovchenko.



According to the Prime Minister, “it is an excellent logistic enterprise with all characteristics required for handling of Belorussian cargo. The currnet task is to tap into reasonable economy.”



The meeting of Belarus Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko with the management of Bronka scheduled for March 29 is to focus on urgent issues related to handling of Belorussian cargo.



According to earlier statements, Russian President Vladimir Putin assigned Leningrad Region Governor ensure assistance in construction of terminals for handling of Belarusian cargo.



