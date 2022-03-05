  • Home
  • News
  • Norebo registered as owner of Pella-Stapel LLC
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 5 17:11

    Norebo registered as owner of Pella-Stapel LLC

    The entry into the Unified State Register of Legal Entities was made on March 4

    Norebo Holding is an owner of Pella-Stapel LLC, according to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities. The entry was made on March 4.

    Pella-Stapel LLC was registered in Kolpino in 2019. The company’s key activity is shipbuilding. According to kartoteka.ru, the company is not engaged in any commercial activities. Authorised capital of the company – RUB 100,000.

    Pella shipyard numbers four production facilities: two facilities in Otradnoye (Leningrad Region), Pella Sietas Werft in Germany and Morye shipyard in Feodosia (rented from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation).

    According to earlier media publications, NOREBO holding expressed its interest in acquiring one of Pella’s facilities. According to information obtained by IAA PortNews, the holding looks into establishment of a base for repair of its ships there.

    Pella Shipyard based in Russia’s Leningrad region was founded in 1950. In 1992 Pella was privatized as Pella Holding Co. comprising the head office and several subsidiaries. The shipbuilding firm specializes in building tractor tugs with rated power of 1,000hp to 5,000hp, push boats, escort tugs, pilot boats and SAR boats for Russian customers and for foreign customers.

    Related links:

    Garegin Tsaturov appointed as General Director of Pella JSC>>>>

    Pella Sietas GmbH faces charges over filing for insolvency delay>>>>

Другие новости по темам: Norebo, Pella  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 5

17:11 Norebo registered as owner of Pella-Stapel LLC
16:46 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down seventh crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
16:20 Port of Rostov-on-Don serviced 1,123 ships over icebreaker assistance season
15:57 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-February 2022 fell by 10.8% YoY
15:35 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 34,612 pmt
15:14 Port of Duisburg starts enerPort II project
14:46 RF Transport Ministry warns Russian ship owners and shipping companies against calling at seaports of Europe and Canada
14:22 Throughput of Temryuk port in 2M’2022 fell by 9.6% YoY
14:21 Alfa Laval update on Ukraine and Russia
13:58 IAA PortNews’ congratulations on International Women’s Day
13:39 IMO calls Extraordinary Council Session
13:13 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 2M’2022 rose by 75.5% YoY
12:51 Port of Taganrog handled over 479 thousand tonnes of cargo over winter navigation season
12:20 PortNews TV offers video of flag-raising ceremony on Ro-Ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky
11:48 Port of Azov handled 1.1 million tonnes of cargo over winter navigation season
11:17 PIL awards contract to build four 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel propulsion container vessels
10:42 Russian Railways expects considerable growth of railway-ferry cargo flow
10:39 Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and US pause participation in the meetings of the Arctic Council
10:20 Vladimir Putin assigned Leningrad Region Governor assistance in construction of Belarusian terminals
09:54 Some infrastructure and transport projects can be shifted to the right after foreign companies’ rejection of cooperation
09:33 Russia will improve its transport and logistics infrastructure and build ferries for Far East – Vladimir Putin
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 4

2022 March 4

18:46 Eureka’s first of three newbuilds has been launched
18:16 NAPA and ClassNK launch new data link to support 3D ship design approval process
17:55 New ferries on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line will eliminate risks of cargo transit across neighboring countries
17:36 SAFEEN Group reinforces harbour fleet with addition of ‘SEMAIH’ harbour tug
17:20 RINA and 5M Renewables sign MOU to develop the Floating Green Hydrogen Vessel Project
17:01 Kazakhstan to redirect cargoes located in Russia to Latvian ports
16:44 Valencia Containerised Freight Index falls by 0.19% in February after 18 consecutive months of growth
16:42 Prysmian to deliver the first interconnector between UK and Germany
16:18 North Star wins £100 million emergency vessel support work in UKCS
15:56 Kongsberg Maritime to provide propulsion system for new zero-emissions Scandlines ferry
15:49 Flag-raising ceremony held on Ro-Ro ferry of Project CNF19M, Marshal Rokossovsky
15:02 Concept design for ammonia-fuel ready LNG-fueled vessel completed
14:23 TES accelerates Germany green energy hub development
14:18 Vostochny Port commences implementation of its investment project on development of Phase 3 waterfront
14:12 New LNG carrier for Edison delivered
13:32 Acotec launches Humidur® WF22, a special one-layer protection coating for wind farm industry
13:15 Equinor and bp sign agreement to transform South Brooklyn Marine Terminal into central hub for offshore wind industry
12:59 KN suspends acceptance of Novatek's cargoes at Lithuania’s LNG terminal
12:41 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for Japan’s first LNG-fueled ferry
12:13 ICTSI 2021 net income up 321% to US$428.57mln
11:59 PortNews Media Group compiled rating of bunker suppliers operating in port of Saint-Petersburg in 2021
11:32 Southern German exports back to pre-crisis level
11:23 Delivery of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole scheduled for July 2022
10:37 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2M’2022 fell by 10% YoY
10:36 Maersk temporarily stops acceptance of all new bookings to/from St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad and Novorossiysk
10:14 MABUX: Global bunker market does not have any firm trend amid high volatility on March 04.
09:45 Crude oil futures continue rising
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 3

2022 March 3

19:26 IEA prepares 10-point plan to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas
18:58 Grimaldi Group takes delivery of Eco Malta
18:02 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports fell by 1.6% in 2M’2022
17:38 Rosterminalugol’s investments in environmental activities total RUB 3 billion in 2018-2025
17:14 Kuehne+Nagel posts results for 2021
16:57 IAPH Environmental Ship Index to include new module of ships at berth
16:24 Bahri receives ISO 22301:2019 certification for exceptional standards of business continuity
15:53 ‘Arctic: Territory of Dialogue’ International Arctic Forum 2022 releases business programme
15:12 ABS launches GHG Inventory and Carbon Accounting Service
14:50 Marine Rescue Service to find subcontractor for construction of terminal in Pionersky