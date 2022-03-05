2022 March 5 17:11

Norebo registered as owner of Pella-Stapel LLC

The entry into the Unified State Register of Legal Entities was made on March 4

Norebo Holding is an owner of Pella-Stapel LLC, according to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities. The entry was made on March 4.

Pella-Stapel LLC was registered in Kolpino in 2019. The company’s key activity is shipbuilding. According to kartoteka.ru, the company is not engaged in any commercial activities. Authorised capital of the company – RUB 100,000.

Pella shipyard numbers four production facilities: two facilities in Otradnoye (Leningrad Region), Pella Sietas Werft in Germany and Morye shipyard in Feodosia (rented from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation).

According to earlier media publications, NOREBO holding expressed its interest in acquiring one of Pella’s facilities. According to information obtained by IAA PortNews, the holding looks into establishment of a base for repair of its ships there.

Pella Shipyard based in Russia’s Leningrad region was founded in 1950. In 1992 Pella was privatized as Pella Holding Co. comprising the head office and several subsidiaries. The shipbuilding firm specializes in building tractor tugs with rated power of 1,000hp to 5,000hp, push boats, escort tugs, pilot boats and SAR boats for Russian customers and for foreign customers.

