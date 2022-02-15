2022 February 15 13:57

Victor Chernov appointed as Head of Marine Rescue Service

Image source: Marine Rescue Service Victor Chernov – Acting Head of Marine Rescue Service from April 2021

Victor Chernov has been appointed as Head of FBI Marine Rescue Service (IAA PortNews has a copy of the document signed by Rosmorrechflot).



Previous position of Victor Chernov – Acting Head of Marine Rescue Service from April 2021. Federal Budgetary Institution “Marine Rescue Service” provides search and rescue support in compliance with the legislation of the Russian Federation and the international standards.



Emergency rescue units of MRS branches are basic emergency response resources of permanent readiness within Russian Unified Emergency Rescue Service run by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency. MRS numbers 9 branches responsible for certain sea basins.