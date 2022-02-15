  • Home
  • News
  • Victor Chernov appointed as Head of Marine Rescue Service
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 15 13:57

    Victor Chernov appointed as Head of Marine Rescue Service

    Image source: Marine Rescue Service
    Previous position of Victor Chernov – Acting Head of Marine Rescue Service from April 2021

    Victor Chernov has been appointed as Head of FBI Marine Rescue Service (IAA PortNews has a copy of the document signed by Rosmorrechflot).

    Previous position of Victor Chernov – Acting Head of Marine Rescue Service from April 2021. Federal Budgetary Institution “Marine Rescue Service” provides search and rescue support in compliance with the legislation of the Russian Federation and the international standards.

    Emergency rescue units of MRS branches are basic emergency response resources of permanent readiness within Russian Unified Emergency Rescue Service run by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency. MRS numbers 9 branches responsible for certain sea basins.

Другие новости по темам: appointments, Marine Rescue Service  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 15

17:33 THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2022
17:06 ABB Turbocharging division presents new brand name
16:41 Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2022 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
16:10 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from Novorossiysk to Far East, Middle East Gulf, Indian Subcontinent & Red Sea
16:00 Krasnoye Sormovo lays down 9th dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:14 Optimarin achieves record revenue in 2021 on rising BWTS sales
14:12 Forth Ports issues statement on a joint applicant prospectus to establish two Green Freeports in Scotland
13:57 Victor Chernov appointed as Head of Marine Rescue Service
13:43 Gazprom Neft completes offshore seismic surveying in the Kara Sea
13:20 Fincantieri launches the fourth PPA “Giovanni Delle Bande Nere” in Riva Trigoso
12:45 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard starts cutting metal for two submarines of Project 677
12:10 Costa Cruises restarts with the entire fleet in 2022
11:58 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC allocated RUB 27.3 million for implementation of its environmental programme in 2021
11:56 NYK agrees to MoU with PowerX
11:03 APM Terminals Mumbai to invest US$115 million to increase container handling capacity
10:32 Robert Mærsk Uggla is nominated as new Chair of the Board, A.P. Moller - Maersk
10:12 Port of Singapore bunker sales in January 2022 fell by 10.4% YoY
09:48 MABUX: Firm upward trend to continue in Global bunker market on Feb 15
09:33 Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of February 14

2022 February 14

18:36 Danish Shipping: The EU's climate measures risk creating obstacles for each other
18:02 Port of Singapore throughput in January 2022 fell by 2% YoY
17:45 Damen Cutter Suction Dredger 450 delivered to the Russian Arctic
17:26 Konecranes delivers additional hybrid RTG to Norfolk Southern’s terminal in Chicago
17:06 dship Carriers takes delivery of the new F-500 vessel MV Charlie
16:43 Major companies and NGOs call for greater cooperation between the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany
16:39 28th World Gas Conference Early Bird Registration extended to 31 March 2022
16:18 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in January 2022 rose by 5.1% YoY
15:54 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in January 2022 fell by 10% YoY to 1.13 million tonnes
15:13 Ship It Zero welcomes Energy Observer 2 and renews calls for retailers to use zero-emission ships
14:52 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2022 rose by 9.1% (detalization)
14:30 Solstad Offshore ASA announces contract award for the CSV Normand Valiant with PETROBRAS
13:41 Carnival Celebration floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard
13:25 Caterpillar Marine is the first engine manufacturer to receive ABS Machinery Health Management and SMART service provider certification
13:06 FESCO launches rail service from St. Petersburg to Chita and Blagoveshchensk via Moscow
12:34 Two Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes ordered by Port of Bandirma in Turkey
11:59 RF Government approves expansion of Arctic Capital PDA for construction of LNG handling facility
11:52 Sogester terminal Luanda upgrades its equipment with the arrival of 2 new Liebherr mobile harbour cranes
10:31 MABUX: Bunker prices may rise sharply on Feb 14
10:12 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:51 ULCT launches new transit intermodal service from China to Europe
09:33 Crude oil prices rose by over 1%
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 11

2022 February 13

15:19 Aker Clean Hydrogen and Kuehne+Nagel to accelerate green container shipping
14:53 Solstad announces contract awards within renewable energy
13:29 USCG interdicts lancha crew observed illegally fishing in US waters
12:37 SAAM Towage Canada and Coast Tsimshian Enterprises Ltd. form strategic alliance
11:12 Centerline Logistics and Vard Marine announce joint effort to design LNG bunker barge

2022 February 12

14:42 Sunderland Marine appoints Mia Bredenberg as Australia Branch Manager
13:07 Swan Hellenic's second expedition cruise ship, is now on the water
12:51 Boskalis cancels nearly 1 million shares
11:48 USCGC Polar Star arrives in Antarctica
10:52 Two Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes ordered by Port of Bandirma in Turkey

2022 February 11

18:37 GTT is selected by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the tanks for three LNG-fueled container vessels with its membrane containment technology
18:01 “K” Line awarded CDP’s “Supplier Engagement Leaderboard”
17:39 Professor Mikhail Kolosov joins editorial advisory board of PortNews’ magazine Hydrotechnika
17:16 Solstad announced contract awards for three of its subsea vessels
16:55 Rosneft’s average daily hydrocarbon production in 2021 increased by 4.9% YoY
16:40 CMA CGM to no longer carry plastic waste on its ships
16:26 RF Government to allocate RUB 2 billion for modernization of five research vessels