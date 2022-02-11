  • Home
  Baltic Dry Index as of February 10
  • 2022 February 11 09:33

    Baltic Dry Index as of February 10

    The Baltic Dry Index rose by 13.38%

    On 10 February 2022, the Baltic Dry Index rose to 1,940 points, up 229 points (+13.38%) versus the level of February 9.

    BDI is a number issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea. Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain. Because dry bulk primarily consists of materials that function as raw material inputs to the production of intermediate or finished goods, the index is also seen as an efficient economic indicator of future economic growth and production.

2022 February 11

13:14 The EIB joins the international effort for environmental-friendly ports
12:53 Amsterdam, the Netherlands to host Intermodal Europe 2022 on 8-10 November
12:32 Shipping company Aquilon enters Federal Register of Tour Operators
12:27 Canada’s Ocean Supercluster announces $65M Clean Ocean Advanced Biofuels Project
12:10 BNP Paribas and Fincantieri launch the sustainability linked guarantees facility
11:57 Shanghai, China to host Intermodal Asia 2022 on July 12-14
11:24 Docking work completed on RFC’s lead supertrawler
11:00 Three new cranes arrive at Port Houston
10:35 World Gas Conference 2022 slated for 23-27 May 2022
10:09 The World Shipping Council defines the six critical pathways to zero carbon shipping
09:55 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2022 rose by 9.1% YoY
09:24 Milaha reports QR 724 million in net profit for full year 2021
09:19 Crude oil prices decrease on strengthening dollar

2022 February 10

18:27 Georgia Ports handles 479,000 TEUs in January
18:24 SEA-LNG analysis shows how LNG extends CII compliance far ahead of oil-based fuels
18:02 World Shipping Council identified six critical pathways to zero carbon shipping
17:36 Saudi seaports achieve 5.3% growth in general cargo by handling 25 million tons in January 2022
17:26 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic to Central America & the Caribbean
16:55 ZIM announces new chartering agreement for thirteen vessels
16:34 Furetank secures biogas supply as step towards fossil-free shipping
16:09 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika escorts a convoy of ships to the port of Pevek
15:13 Eastern Pacific Shipping announces investment in nine maritime startups
14:43 Erik Thun orders new generation of dry cargo vessels
14:20 Stevedoring strike threat withdrawn in Finland
14:03 The Wight Shipyard announces merger with multinational shipbuilder OCEA
13:32 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 06, 2022
13:23 TotalEnergies withdraws from the North Platte Deep Water Project
12:42 States urged to accept treaty amendments to expand IMO Council
12:19 APM Terminals now operates with the most advanced TOS in the port of Valencia
11:37 Throughput of Baku International Trade Sea Port in 2021 grew by 14.6% YoY
10:56 Valery Yemets appointed as General Director of Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka
10:34 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on Feb 10
10:30 PrimeServ retrofits greenest-ever SCR System for German cruise ship
10:15 MOL Group bunkering vessel successfully operates using biodiesel fuel
09:55 Baltic Dry Index as of February 9
09:51 Forth Ports acquires OM Heavy Lift to offer full service package for offshore renewables
09:39 Registration is underway for 5th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress
09:18 Crude oil prices continue rising

2022 February 9

18:32 Intersea Maritime joins Baumarine by MaruKlav
18:07 Tanker Timofey Guzhenko participated in Barents Sea rescue
17:45 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland, Portugal & North Spain to Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Colombia (Pacific coast) & Mexico (Pacific coast)
17:03 International Chamber of Shipping announces maritime decarbonisation summit
16:56 Egypt reviews international offers to establish green hydrogen projects in SCZone
16:30 MOL signs charter contract for a newbuilding ice-breaking tanker to serve Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project
16:24 Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2022 fell by 28% Y-o-Y
16:11 Keppel secures contracts worth around S$250 million from repeat customers
16:00 TransContainer increased container handling at its largest terminals in 2021
15:36 Net profit of A.P. Møller - Mærsk for 2021 surged 6.2 times to $18 billion
15:13 Maritime authorities of Singapore and Indonesia sign MoU
14:55 RF Government’s allocations for modernization of R/V Peotr Kotsov exceeded RUB 470 million
14:23 P&O Ferries introduces Free Digital ‘Travel Wallet’ to help freight customers overcome Brexit complexities
14:03 STQ brings two more vessels under Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreements
13:48 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in January 2022 rose by 10.5%
13:26 Shell and GTT join forces to accelerate the development and innovation of Liquid Hydrogen technologies
12:12 Erik Thun orders new generation of dry cargo vessels
11:12 ABS сertifies Caterpillar’s Engine Health Analytics
10:24 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue firm downward trend on Feb 09
10:20 Port of Antwerp deploys drones to detect floating debris
10:09 Maersk vessels live feed meteorologists around the globe with weather data