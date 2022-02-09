2022 February 9 18:32

Intersea Maritime joins Baumarine by MaruKlav

Intersea Maritime decided to join the world’s leading Panamax Pool with the Imabari design “MV Intersea Voyager”. The Pool took delivery early in January 2022, according to the company's release.

Intersea Maritime was incorporated in 1998 and has ambitious plans to expand their business into transshipment operations, cargo movement for Independent Power Producers in India and infrastructure development.





