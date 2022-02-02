2022 February 2 14:23

Eneti discontinues its discussions with a U.S. shipyard and announces new contract awards for seajacks

Eneti Inc. has discontinued discussions with a shipyard in the United States to build a Jones Act-compliant Wind Turbine Installation Vessel, according to the company's release.

Furthermore, the company announced that, Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and a leading provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector, has signed four contracts with customers in NW Europe for between 189 to 240 days of employment for its NG2500-class vessels that will generate between approximately $11.6 million to $14.3 million of revenue in 2022.

In addition, the company announced on December 27, 2021, that the Seajacks Scylla, another vessel of Seajacks UK limited, signed a contract with Van Oord for employment in Europe in 2023. The firm charter duration of the contract will generate approximately $60.0 million of revenue from the first quarter through the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc. is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NETI.