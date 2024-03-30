2024 March 30 10:03

Gunvor and Pakistan LNG Limited settle all outstanding legal proceedings

Gunvor and Pakistan LNG Limited confirm they have now settled all outstanding legal proceedings on terms satisfactory to all concerned. The parties look forward to continuing to work together, according to Gunvor's release.

The terms and details of the settlement are subject to confidentiality agreements.



