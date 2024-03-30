2024 March 30 09:31

Seaway7 signs a contract with PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna and Orsted for the transportation and installation of substations for the Baltica 2 wind farm offshore Poland

Seaway7 announced the award of a sizable contract by PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna and Orsted for the transport and installation of the substations for the Baltica 2 wind farm, offshore Poland.

Seaway7’s scope includes the transport and installation of four substations. Offshore activity is scheduled to take place in 2026 utilising both our heavy lift and heavy transportation vessels, according to the company's release.

Baltica 2 is a 50:50 joint venture between PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna and Orsted. The wind farm, with a capacity of around 1.5 GW, will be located in the Polish sector of the Baltic Sea around 40 kilometres from shore at its closest point.



The contract is subject to financial close of the project, expected in 2024.