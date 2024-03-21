2024 March 21 16:15

Rem Offshore orders vessel from Myklebust Verft

Rem Offshore and Myklebust Verft have signed a contract for the construction of an Energy Subsea Construction Vessel (ESCV) with a 250 tonne crane. The vessel will be delivered in 2026 and will be the first of its kind that can perform heavy construction work in both offshore wind and subsea with net zero emissions. The contract also contains an option to build one more vessel, according to the company's release.

Skipsteknisk has designed a very flexible platform in close cooperation with the Rem and Myklebust. The newbuilding is ground-breaking and uses a number of solutions where energy consumption is almost halved compared to comparable tonnage in today's market, as well as meeting future requirements for zero emissions from end to end.

The vessel will be equipped with dual-fuel methanol engines in combination with battery packs. All offshore lifting equipment, including the 250 T crane, is electric and regenerates power to the batteries. The working deck is over 1,400 m3, and it is also prepared for the installation of an offshore gangway for use in offshore wind.