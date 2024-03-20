2024 March 20 14:45

DFDS extends and deepens collaboration with Nowhere Networks

DFDS has chosen to extend its collaboration with Nowhere Networks, adding the route Dieppe-Newhaven with two ships and entering into an agreement for port connectivity starting with seven of its approximately 40 freight ships initially. The shipping and logistics company has been a Nowhere Networks customer since 2019, according to the company's release.



DFDS is northern Europe’s largest integrated shipping and logistics company, operating 28 routes including 9 passenger routes as well as providing logistics services. DFDS is headquartered in Copenhagen and is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange Copenhagen. DFDS was founded in 1866 and has provided transport services for more than 150 years. The Group’s revenues amounted to DKK 26,9 billion in 2022 and has today approximately 14.500 employees.



Nowhere Networks is a fast-growing high-tech company that develops its own cost-effective internet broadband solution for the shipping industry. The intelligent cloud-based software platform can scale to over 10,000 vessels, it enables automated control and automatic resource optimization.