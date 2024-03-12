2024 March 12 12:21

Hanwha Ocean orders compressors for LNG carriers

Hanwha Ocean has selected Norway-based TMC Compressors to deliver the complete marine compressed air system to four LNG carriers the Korean shipbuilder is constructing for an undisclosed Asian shipowner, according to TMC's release.



Hanwha Ocean – formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering – has selected TMC to provide control, service air and nitrogen feed air compressors to each of the four vessels. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

The four LNG carriers will each have a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres LNG.

“We have delivered the marine compressed air systems to multiple of Hanwha Ocean’s 174,000-cbm LNG carrier newbuildings in the past, but every new contract award is equally exciting. Energy efficiency is at the core of our compressor system deliveries in order to keep both cost and emissions to air down during vessel operations,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

TMC will manufacture the equipment in Europe and ship it Hanwha Ocean in South Korea.

TMC is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.