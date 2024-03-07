2024 March 7 17:15

Hitachi Zosen and NYK Line's joint project selected for ammonia-fueled ship development

Hitachi Zosen Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha announce that their jointly proposed "Development of N2O Reactor for an Ammonia-Fueled Ship" has been selected by the Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) as a “Next-Generation Ship Development”, which is additionally invited in November 2023 as part of Green Innovation Fund Projects.

In July 2023, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) set a target of reaching net-zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emitted from international marine transportation by or around 2050. To achieve this target, it is imperative to prioritize R&D towards the creation of next-generation ships that do not emit GHGs. In particular, the development of technology to convert marine fuel from conventional fossil fuels to alternative fuels such as ammonia, which emits no carbon dioxide (CO2) when combusted, is being promoted as GI Fund Projects.

The project jointly proposed by Hitachi Zosen and NYK aims to develop a catalytic removal system for nitrous oxide (N2O) emitted when ammonia is used as fuel. N2O's global warming potential is about 300 times that of CO2. Therefore, reducing N2O emissions is essential in order to realize ammonia-fueled ships that are highly effective in reducing GHG emissions. By developing and disseminating an N2O Reactor, the companies are aiming for the early realization of a carbon-neutral in international maritime transport.

Hitachi Zosen has a strong track record and know-how in catalytic technology, including the development of a marine vessel selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system for removing nitrogen oxides (NOx) in marine engines. In this project, Hitachi Zosen develops catalysts and equipment to reduce N2O for marine 2-stroke engines and optimizes equipment layout.

NYK plans to install the N2O Reactor developed by Hitachi Zosen on an ammonia-fueled ship scheduled to be delivered in November 2026. NYK conducts safety and performance verification on demonstration voyages. As a partner organization, ClassNK will conduct safety verification of N2O reactors and basic research on the development of international guidelines.