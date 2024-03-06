2024 March 6 12:26

ABS awards AIP for OceanSTAR’s new build FSO design

ABS delivered an approval in principle (AIP) to OceanSTAR Marine & Offshore Investment Pte. Ltd., for its new build floating storage and offloading (FSO) design, according to ABS's release.

The OceanSTAR FSO-01 is a shipshape hull design specifically developed to cater to midsize FSOs with a storage capacity to scale up to 750,000 barrels of oil for operational demands in Asia Pacific and African coastal offshore fields. Other features include a larger strengthened deck area, expandable living quarters and piping routings that can adapt to topsides for either FPSO or FPU applications.



ABS classed the first FPSO vessel in U.S. waters in 1978 and continues to lead safety and innovation with new technology that supports larger, more complex FPSOs operating in ultra-deep water.



ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction.

OceanSTAR Elite group of companies (Headquartered in Singapore) offers One-Stop Engineering Design and Innovative Solutions for Offshore Energy sector. OceanSTAR Elite group of companies has offices strategically located in Singapore (HQ), China, Indonesia (Jakarta) and Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur).