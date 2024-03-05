2024 March 5 13:12

Jan De Nul extends connectivity contract with Castor Marine for full fleet

After winning a 3-year contract for more than 80 vessels to VSAT, Iridium and VoIP in 2021, Castor Marine’s connectivity contract has now been renewed by Jan De Nul Group and includes a roll-out of Starlink to most Jan De Nul Group vessels, according to the company's release.

With the addition of Starlink, the Castor Marine provided hybrid LEO GEO service is a leap forward in terms of internet speed and latency, bringing significant benefits in terms of both crew welfare and business operations for Jan De Nul Group.

The installation and service contract not only comprises the VSAT, Starlink, Iridium and VoIP, but also the necessary hardware and 24/7 support services for the globally active fleet.

Castor Marine is a satellite service provider and teleport operator, providing a suite of Global Connectivity Services which are seamlessly integrated and managed through the online portal. These include Global VSAT Ku- band services based on a fully owned and operated global Ku-band network, Authorized Starlink reseller, OneWeb service in addition to L-band and 4G LTE services. Castor Marine’s IT services include the design, implementation, and support of IT systems onboard, and SD-WAN solutions to connect the fleet to the internet. Castor Marine operates worldwide and offers installation, integration and real-time monitoring of Internet traffic, reliable connectivity solutions and all related IT systems.