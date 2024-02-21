2024 February 21 10:58

Dual-fuel methanol design of offshore wind turbine installation vessel from Yantai receives ABS approval

ABS issued approval in principle (AIP) to Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd. for its design of a dual-fuel methanol, heavy-duty, offshore wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), according to ABS's release.

The WTIV is capable of transporting and installing the largest wind turbines in the world, those capable of producing 16 to 20 megawatts of electricity, and promises to reduce carbon emissions with its dual-fuel methanol propulsion system.

The design also features a 3,500-ton leg encircling crane and a strong, sea-keeping dynamic positioning system (DPS) that aligns with ABS class requirements DPS-2.

ABS developed global standards for offshore wind foundations, both fixed and floating, substations and the unique vessels that support the industry.