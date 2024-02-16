2024 February 16 10:41

ABS launches Global LNG Academy in Qatar

ABS has unveiled the ABS Global LNG Academy, a pioneering training facility focused on modern LNG vessel operations, located in Doha and supported by QatarEnergy. Developed in collaboration with industry partners, the academy aims to become the premier hub for LNG-related training and development worldwide, according to the company's release.

Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO, highlighted Qatar's leadership in LNG operations and ABS' expertise in safety and regulatory knowledge as the driving forces behind this groundbreaking facility. The academy will offer comprehensive theoretical and practical training to ensure safety across all aspects of LNG carriage and marine fuel handling.

Utilizing cutting-edge online, virtual, and classroom platforms, the ABS LNG Academy provides interactive learning experiences for mariners.

Powered by Orka, the industry's first fully operational LNG metaSHIP offers immersive virtual field trips, allowing learners to engage with vessel equipment, crew members, and critical technical skills in a dynamic simulated environment.

In addition to ABS' offerings, the academy collaborates with Nakilat, GTT Training, Theta Training Center, and Poten & Partners to deliver a diverse range of courses covering LNG fundamentals, membrane technologies, commercial operations, and more.