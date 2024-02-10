2024 February 10 13:35

Gloucester Docks dredging project enters final stages

Since September 2023, Land & Water has been dredging silt from the dock area and the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal



Land & Water has been working closely with Canal and River Trust to overcome the logistical challenges and environmental constraints associated with dredging large volumes of silt from Gloucester Docks, Dredging Today reports.



The docks need regular dredging and the crews have been working together to provide ever improving and innovative dredging methods.



Since September 2023, Land & Water has been dredging silt from the dock area and the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal using a combination of an advanced, all electric cutter suction system in conjunction with the in-house pontoon set up.



This system has allowed sediment from the canal to be pumped over 1km to the discharge point and it’s estimated that by the end of the campaign in February almost 30,000m3 of sediment will have been removed helping to restore water depth in the dock and allow access for the annual tall ships festival in May.